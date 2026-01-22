Market Recap: Surgery Partners Inc (SGRY)’s Negative Momentum%, Closing at $15.47

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

The closing price of Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ: SGRY) was $15.47 for the day, down -1.02% from the previous closing price of $15.63. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.26 million shares were traded. SGRY stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.43.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SGRY’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.84 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.31. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.72 and its Current Ratio is at 1.88. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.15.

On December 16, 2024, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $30.BofA Securities initiated its Buy rating on December 16, 2024, with a $30 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 24 ’25 when Wayne DeVeydt bought 2,913 shares for $22.30 per share.

Wayne DeVeydt bought 30,948 shares of SGRY for $666,210 on Oct 23 ’25. On Oct 22 ’25, another insider, Wayne DeVeydt, who serves as the former director of the company, bought 25,052 shares for $21.27 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SGRY now has a Market Capitalization of 2000917248 and an Enterprise Value of 7492897792. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 30.26. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.15. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.279 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.2.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SGRY is 1.97, which has changed by -0.24163026 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SGRY has reached a high of $26.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -3.83%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -24.84%.

Shares Statistics:

SGRY traded an average of 1.87M shares per day over the past three months and 1424820 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 129.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 77.48M. Insiders hold about 40.09% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.22% stake in the company. Shares short for SGRY as of 1767139200 were 15837679 with a Short Ratio of 8.48, compared to 1764288000 on 14196507. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15837679 and a Short% of Float of 25.71.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are eagerly awaiting the insights provided by 9.0 analysts currently analyzing and rating the stock of Surgery Partners Inc (SGRY).The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.69 and $0.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.64. EPS for the following year is $0.69, with 10.0 analysts recommending between $0.92 and $0.24.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 11 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $889M to a low estimate of $851.3M. The current estimate, Surgery Partners Inc’s year-ago sales were $864.4MFor the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $823.15M. There is a high estimate of $854M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $805.8M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SGRY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.31B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.27B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.29B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.11BBased on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.56B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.67B and the low estimate is $3.42B.