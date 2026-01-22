Closing Strong: Zenas Biopharma Inc (ZBIO) Ends at $19.59, Down -6.18 from Last Close

Kevin Freeman

Earnings

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

After finishing at $20.88 in the prior trading day, Zenas Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: ZBIO) closed at $19.59, down -6.18%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.83 million shares were traded. ZBIO stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.4.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ZBIO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.66 and its Current Ratio is at 5.66. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

On March 20, 2025, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $35.

On February 04, 2025, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $19.Wolfe Research initiated its Outperform rating on February 04, 2025, with a $19 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 07 ’26 when MOULDER LEON O JR bought 50,000 shares for $16.38 per share. The transaction valued at 819,000 led to the insider holds 316,155 shares of the business.

MOULDER LEON O JR bought 30,000 shares of ZBIO for $489,000 on Jan 08 ’26. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 346,155 shares after completing the transaction at $16.30 per share. On Jan 09 ’26, another insider, MOULDER LEON O JR, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 20,000 shares for $16.55 each. As a result, the insider paid 331,000 and bolstered with 366,155 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ZBIO now has a Market Capitalization of 1051574912 and an Enterprise Value of 761488832. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 70.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.21. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 50.766 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.893.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ZBIO is -0.77, which has changed by 1.4916468 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ZBIO has reached a high of $44.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -40.54%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -1.72%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 703.47K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1363050 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 42.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 21.83M. Insiders hold about 59.33% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 31.11% stake in the company. Shares short for ZBIO as of 1767139200 were 4779373 with a Short Ratio of 6.79, compared to 1764288000 on 4858909. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4779373 and a Short% of Float of 11.87.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.