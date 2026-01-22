Closing Strong: Zenas Biopharma Inc (ZBIO) Ends at $19.59, Down -6.18 from Last Close

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

After finishing at $20.88 in the prior trading day, Zenas Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: ZBIO) closed at $19.59, down -6.18%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.83 million shares were traded. ZBIO stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.4.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ZBIO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.66 and its Current Ratio is at 5.66. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

On March 20, 2025, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $35.

On February 04, 2025, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $19.Wolfe Research initiated its Outperform rating on February 04, 2025, with a $19 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 07 ’26 when MOULDER LEON O JR bought 50,000 shares for $16.38 per share. The transaction valued at 819,000 led to the insider holds 316,155 shares of the business.

MOULDER LEON O JR bought 30,000 shares of ZBIO for $489,000 on Jan 08 ’26. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 346,155 shares after completing the transaction at $16.30 per share. On Jan 09 ’26, another insider, MOULDER LEON O JR, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 20,000 shares for $16.55 each. As a result, the insider paid 331,000 and bolstered with 366,155 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ZBIO now has a Market Capitalization of 1051574912 and an Enterprise Value of 761488832. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 70.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.21. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 50.766 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.893.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ZBIO is -0.77, which has changed by 1.4916468 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ZBIO has reached a high of $44.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -40.54%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -1.72%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 703.47K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1363050 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 42.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 21.83M. Insiders hold about 59.33% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 31.11% stake in the company. Shares short for ZBIO as of 1767139200 were 4779373 with a Short Ratio of 6.79, compared to 1764288000 on 4858909. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4779373 and a Short% of Float of 11.87.