Market Watch: Vulcan Materials Co (VMC)’s Noteworthy Gain%, Closing at $299.01

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Vulcan Materials Co’s stock clocked out at $299.01, up 0.97% from its previous closing price of $296.15. In other words, the price has increased by $0.97 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.97 million shares were traded. VMC stock price reached its highest trading level at $301.0 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $294.99.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of VMC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 202.40 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 37.46. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.56 and its Current Ratio is at 2.23. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on January 16, 2026, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $345.

On January 14, 2026, DA Davidson Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $330.

On October 08, 2025, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $311.Wells Fargo initiated its Equal Weight rating on October 08, 2025, with a $311 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 11 ’25 when BAKER THOMPSON S II sold 7,135 shares for $300.81 per share. The transaction valued at 2,146,279 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

BAKER THOMPSON S II bought 7,135 shares of VMC for $2,151,131 on Dec 11 ’25. On Dec 10 ’25, another insider, Franklin Denson N. III, who serves as the SVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary of the company, sold 665 shares for $295.00 each. As a result, the insider received 196,175 and left with 8,284 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VMC now has a Market Capitalization of 39508463616 and an Enterprise Value of 44269961216. As of this moment, Vulcan’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 35.54, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 30.47. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.10. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.52. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.616 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.982.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for VMC is 1.06, which has changed by 0.07757521 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, VMC has reached a high of $313.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $215.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.87%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.62%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that VMC traded 1.05M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1014930 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 132.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 131.96M. Insiders hold about 0.13% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.73% stake in the company. Shares short for VMC as of 1767139200 were 4777431 with a Short Ratio of 4.57, compared to 1764288000 on 4725554. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4777431 and a Short% of Float of 4.099999700000001.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.93, VMC has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.96. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.006516968. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.79. The current Payout Ratio is 26.86% for VMC, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-11-10 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-11-10. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 1999-03-11 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Vulcan Materials Co (VMC) is currently being evaluated by 18.0 analysts who are actively contributing to its market rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.24, with high estimates of $1.5 and low estimates of $1.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.73 and $8.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.42. EPS for the following year is $9.83, with 23.0 analysts recommending between $10.35 and $9.21.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 15 analysts expect revenue to total $1.95B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.02B to a low estimate of $1.88B. The current estimate, Vulcan Materials Co’s year-ago sales were $1.85BFor the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.69B. There is a high estimate of $1.72B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.63B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VMC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.11B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.9B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.98B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.42BBased on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.37B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.93B and the low estimate is $7.88B.