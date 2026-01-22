Market Resilience: Workiva Inc (WK) Finishes Weak at 80.13, Down -4.56

Ulysses Smith

Business

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

Workiva Inc (NYSE: WK) closed the day trading at $80.13 down -4.56% from the previous closing price of $83.96. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.26 million shares were traded. WK stock price reached its highest trading level at $84.5 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $79.1.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of WK, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.24 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 34.49. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, BTIG Research on December 17, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $105.

On November 06, 2025, BMO Capital Markets reiterated its Outperform rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $100 to $103.

BMO Capital Markets reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on September 30, 2025, while the target price for the stock was revised from $90 to $100.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 21 ’26 when Matthew Rizai bought 30,364 shares for $80.00 per share.

Matthew Rizai bought 25,980 shares of WK for $2,250,000 on Jan 02 ’26. On Dec 17 ’25, another insider, MATTHEW RIZAI, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 60,000 shares for $88.46 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WK now has a Market Capitalization of 4497540096 and an Enterprise Value of 4433695744. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.74. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.32. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.244 whereas that against EBITDA is -92.598.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for WK is 0.62, which has changed by -0.16098732 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, WK has reached a high of $115.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $60.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -9.69%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.47%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, WK traded about 654.47K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, WK traded about 673890 shares per day. A total of 52.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 49.87M. Insiders hold about 11.16% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.27% stake in the company. Shares short for WK as of 1767139200 were 3799066 with a Short Ratio of 5.80, compared to 1764288000 on 4001201. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3799066 and a Short% of Float of 9.379999999999999.

Earnings Estimates

. The current market rating for Workiva Inc (WK) reflects the collective analysis of 11.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.36, with high estimates of $0.48 and low estimates of $0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.68 and $1.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.64. EPS for the following year is $2.19, with 12.0 analysts recommending between $2.5 and $1.85.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $235.13M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $235.49M to a low estimate of $234.73M. The current estimate, Workiva Inc’s year-ago sales were $199.89MFor the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $240.64M. There is a high estimate of $243.53M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $237.2M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $881.12M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $880.36M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $880.82M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $738.68MBased on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.04B and the low estimate is $1.01B.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.