Market Resilience: Workiva Inc (WK) Finishes Weak at 80.13, Down -4.56

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

Workiva Inc (NYSE: WK) closed the day trading at $80.13 down -4.56% from the previous closing price of $83.96. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.26 million shares were traded. WK stock price reached its highest trading level at $84.5 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $79.1.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of WK, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.24 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 34.49. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, BTIG Research on December 17, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $105.

On November 06, 2025, BMO Capital Markets reiterated its Outperform rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $100 to $103.

BMO Capital Markets reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on September 30, 2025, while the target price for the stock was revised from $90 to $100.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 21 ’26 when Matthew Rizai bought 30,364 shares for $80.00 per share.

Matthew Rizai bought 25,980 shares of WK for $2,250,000 on Jan 02 ’26. On Dec 17 ’25, another insider, MATTHEW RIZAI, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 60,000 shares for $88.46 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WK now has a Market Capitalization of 4497540096 and an Enterprise Value of 4433695744. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.74. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.32. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.244 whereas that against EBITDA is -92.598.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for WK is 0.62, which has changed by -0.16098732 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, WK has reached a high of $115.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $60.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -9.69%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.47%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, WK traded about 654.47K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, WK traded about 673890 shares per day. A total of 52.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 49.87M. Insiders hold about 11.16% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.27% stake in the company. Shares short for WK as of 1767139200 were 3799066 with a Short Ratio of 5.80, compared to 1764288000 on 4001201. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3799066 and a Short% of Float of 9.379999999999999.

Earnings Estimates

. The current market rating for Workiva Inc (WK) reflects the collective analysis of 11.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.36, with high estimates of $0.48 and low estimates of $0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.68 and $1.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.64. EPS for the following year is $2.19, with 12.0 analysts recommending between $2.5 and $1.85.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $235.13M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $235.49M to a low estimate of $234.73M. The current estimate, Workiva Inc’s year-ago sales were $199.89MFor the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $240.64M. There is a high estimate of $243.53M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $237.2M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $881.12M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $880.36M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $880.82M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $738.68MBased on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.04B and the low estimate is $1.01B.