Gaining Ground: TD Synnex Corp (SNX) Closes Higher at 149.94, Up 2.50

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

The price of TD Synnex Corp (NYSE: SNX) closed at $149.94 in the last session, up 2.50% from day before closing price of $146.29. In other words, the price has increased by $2.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.97 million shares were traded. SNX stock price reached its highest trading level at $150.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $145.5.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SNX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.01 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.79. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.75 and its Current Ratio is at 1.21. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.43.

On June 11, 2025, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $145.

Barrington Research reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on March 20, 2025, while the target price for the stock was revised from $138 to $156.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 12 ’26 when POLK DENNIS sold 20,000 shares for $149.98 per share. The transaction valued at 2,999,639 led to the insider holds 34,099 shares of the business.

DENNIS POLK bought 20,000 shares of SNX for $2,999,579 on Jan 12 ’26. On Jan 05 ’26, another insider, HUME RICHARD T, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $153.77 each. As a result, the insider received 768,853 and left with 47,515 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SNX now has a Market Capitalization of 12010193920 and an Enterprise Value of 14185255936. As of this moment, TD’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.04, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.30. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.86. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.42. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.227 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.725.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SNX is 1.38, which has changed by 0.0216496 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SNX has reached a high of $167.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $92.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.06%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.41%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SNX traded on average about 723.63K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1141420 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 80.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 75.87M. Insiders hold about 6.83% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.84% stake in the company. Shares short for SNX as of 1767139200 were 1039202 with a Short Ratio of 1.44, compared to 1764288000 on 1744792. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1039202 and a Short% of Float of 1.3099999.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for SNX is 1.80, which was 1.8 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.012304327. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.11. The current Payout Ratio is 17.69% for SNX, which recently paid a dividend on 2026-01-16 with an ex-dividend date of 2026-01-16. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2020-12-01 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

A comprehensive evaluation of TD Synnex Corp (SNX) is underway, with the input of 11.0 analysts contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.41, with high estimates of $3.6 and low estimates of $3.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $15.06 and $14.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $14.64. EPS for the following year is $16.12, with 11.0 analysts recommending between $16.6 and $15.63.

Revenue Estimates

According to 9 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $15.56B. It ranges from a high estimate of $15.69B to a low estimate of $15.5B. The current estimate, TD Synnex Corp’s year-ago sales were $14.53BFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $15.81B. There is a high estimate of $16B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $15.57B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SNX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $66.3B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $63.23B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $65.05B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $62.51BBased on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $67.75B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $69.61B and the low estimate is $64.85B.