Market Update: Sui Group Holdings Ltd (SUIG) Sees Negative Movement%, Closing at $1.75

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

In the latest session, Sui Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: SUIG) closed at $1.75 down -2.23% from its previous closing price of $1.79. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.18 million shares were traded. SUIG stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.65.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Sui Group Holdings Ltd’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.11 and its Current Ratio is at 4.11. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Alliance Global Partners on October 28, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.50.

On October 21, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $5.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 19 ’25 when BERMAN LYLE bought 99,402 shares for $7.43 per share.

ZIPKIN LAURENCE S bought 2,455 shares of SUIG for $4,468 on May 20 ’25. The Director now owns 181,900 shares after completing the transaction at $1.82 per share. On Mar 13 ’25, another insider, ZIPKIN LAURENCE S, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 13,284 shares for $1.91 each. As a result, the insider paid 25,412 and bolstered with 179,445 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SUIG now has a Market Capitalization of 145370528 and an Enterprise Value of 92240512. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 53.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.36. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 25.56.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SUIG is 1.29, which has changed by -0.32656133 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SUIG has reached a high of $8.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -10.39%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -39.44%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SUIG has traded an average of 1.59M shares per day and 926200 over the past ten days. A total of 83.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 77.52M. Insiders hold about 6.67% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.69% stake in the company. Shares short for SUIG as of 1767139200 were 2917367 with a Short Ratio of 1.83, compared to 1764288000 on 1687102. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2917367 and a Short% of Float of 3.55.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for SUIG, which recently paid a dividend on 2021-10-14 with an ex-dividend date of 2021-10-14. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2012-10-10 when the company split stock in a 1:11 ratio.