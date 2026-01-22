Upward Trajectory: Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) Posts a Slidee%, Closing at $40.52

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

The closing price of Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: WES) was $40.52 for the day, down -0.37% from the previous closing price of $40.67. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.5 million shares were traded. WES stock price reached its highest trading level at $41.6085 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $40.32.

Ratios:

Our analysis of WES’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 93.25 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.99. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.41 and its Current Ratio is at 1.43. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.18.

On October 25, 2024, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal-Weight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $42 to $40.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WES now has a Market Capitalization of 16531986432 and an Enterprise Value of 23510513664. As of this moment, Western’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.99, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.01. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.86. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.286 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.016.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for WES is 0.74, which has changed by -0.041480064 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, WES has reached a high of $43.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $33.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.30%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.63%.

Shares Statistics:

WES traded an average of 1.39M shares per day over the past three months and 1311130 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 381.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 239.70M. Insiders hold about 41.25% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.38% stake in the company. Shares short for WES as of 1767139200 were 5372492 with a Short Ratio of 3.87, compared to 1764288000 on 5453127. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5372492 and a Short% of Float of 2.4699999999999998.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.605, WES has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.60. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.08864028. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 7.49.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are keenly observing as 4.0 analysts analyze and rate. The current performance of Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.88, with high estimates of $0.92 and low estimates of $0.83.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.59 and $3.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.43. EPS for the following year is $3.7, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $3.9 and $3.54.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.12B to a low estimate of $997.97M. The current estimate, Western Midstream Partners LP’s year-ago sales were $928.5MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.08B. There is a high estimate of $1.12B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.03B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WES’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.97B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.69B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.88B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.61BBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.18B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.52B and the low estimate is $3.56B.