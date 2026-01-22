Stock Market Recap: Pinterest Inc (PINS) Concludes at 24.99, a -1.58 Surge/Decline

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

After finishing at $25.39 in the prior trading day, Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS) closed at $24.99, down -1.58%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 14.86 million shares were traded. PINS stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.865.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PINS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.32 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.05. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.36 and its Current Ratio is at 8.36. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

On November 05, 2025, Rosenblatt Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $30.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 02 ’26 when Ducard Malik sold 2,293 shares for $26.18 per share. The transaction valued at 60,031 led to the insider holds 697,480 shares of the business.

Ducard Malik bought 2,293 shares of PINS for $60,031 on Jan 02 ’26. On Dec 24 ’25, another insider, Brau Donnelly Julia, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 22,821 shares for $25.86 each. As a result, the insider received 590,099 and left with 540,358 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PINS now has a Market Capitalization of 16991441920 and an Enterprise Value of 14416145408. As of this moment, Pinterest’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.66, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.33. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.74. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.51. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.554 whereas that against EBITDA is 47.188.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PINS is 0.92, which has changed by -0.22662199 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PINS has reached a high of $40.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.28%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -20.68%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 15.17M shares per day over the past 3-months and 10892200 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 598.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 589.66M. Insiders hold about 12.72% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.22% stake in the company. Shares short for PINS as of 1767139200 were 27244343 with a Short Ratio of 1.80, compared to 1764288000 on 19743217. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 27244343 and a Short% of Float of 5.11.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating for Pinterest Inc (PINS) is a result of the insights provided by 20.0 analysts actively involved in the assessment.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.28, with high estimates of $0.34 and low estimates of $0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.0 and $1.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.67. EPS for the following year is $1.91, with 24.0 analysts recommending between $2.25 and $1.74.

Revenue Estimates

32 analysts predict $1.33B in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.34B to a low estimate of $1.32B. The current estimate, Pinterest Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.15BFor the next quarter, 32 analysts are estimating revenue of $981.95M. There is a high estimate of $1B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $952.8M.

A total of 37 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PINS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.28B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.22B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.23B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.65BBased on 36 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.84B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.05B and the low estimate is $4.23B.