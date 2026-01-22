Stock Market Recap: Pinterest Inc (PINS) Concludes at 24.99, a -1.58 Surge/Decline

Abby Carey

Business

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

After finishing at $25.39 in the prior trading day, Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS) closed at $24.99, down -1.58%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 14.86 million shares were traded. PINS stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.865.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PINS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.32 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.05. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.36 and its Current Ratio is at 8.36. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

On November 05, 2025, Rosenblatt Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $30.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 02 ’26 when Ducard Malik sold 2,293 shares for $26.18 per share. The transaction valued at 60,031 led to the insider holds 697,480 shares of the business.

Ducard Malik bought 2,293 shares of PINS for $60,031 on Jan 02 ’26. On Dec 24 ’25, another insider, Brau Donnelly Julia, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 22,821 shares for $25.86 each. As a result, the insider received 590,099 and left with 540,358 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PINS now has a Market Capitalization of 16991441920 and an Enterprise Value of 14416145408. As of this moment, Pinterest’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.66, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.33. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.74. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.51. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.554 whereas that against EBITDA is 47.188.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PINS is 0.92, which has changed by -0.22662199 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PINS has reached a high of $40.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.28%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -20.68%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 15.17M shares per day over the past 3-months and 10892200 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 598.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 589.66M. Insiders hold about 12.72% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.22% stake in the company. Shares short for PINS as of 1767139200 were 27244343 with a Short Ratio of 1.80, compared to 1764288000 on 19743217. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 27244343 and a Short% of Float of 5.11.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating for Pinterest Inc (PINS) is a result of the insights provided by 20.0 analysts actively involved in the assessment.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.28, with high estimates of $0.34 and low estimates of $0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.0 and $1.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.67. EPS for the following year is $1.91, with 24.0 analysts recommending between $2.25 and $1.74.

Revenue Estimates

32 analysts predict $1.33B in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.34B to a low estimate of $1.32B. The current estimate, Pinterest Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.15BFor the next quarter, 32 analysts are estimating revenue of $981.95M. There is a high estimate of $1B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $952.8M.

A total of 37 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PINS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.28B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.22B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.23B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.65BBased on 36 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.84B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.05B and the low estimate is $4.23B.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.