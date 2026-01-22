Analytical Overview: Talkspace Inc (TALK)’s Ratios Tell a Financial Story

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Talkspace Inc’s stock clocked out at $3.82, up 1.33% from its previous closing price of $3.77. In other words, the price has increased by $1.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.87 million shares were traded. TALK stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.72.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TALK’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.91 and its Current Ratio is at 5.91. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on December 09, 2025, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.50.

On October 31, 2025, Needham Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $5.

On April 03, 2025, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $5.Canaccord Genuity initiated its Buy rating on April 03, 2025, with a $5 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 11 ’25 when Margolin Gil sold 14,542 shares for $3.26 per share. The transaction valued at 47,407 led to the insider holds 207,712 shares of the business.

Margolin Gil sold 3,516 shares of TALK for $11,075 on Dec 02 ’25. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 231,297 shares after completing the transaction at $3.15 per share. On Sep 12 ’25, another insider, Margolin Gil, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 19,563 shares for $2.58 each. As a result, the insider received 50,473 and left with 231,297 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TALK now has a Market Capitalization of 639724416 and an Enterprise Value of 541198400. As of this moment, Talkspace’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 156.56, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 30.46. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.17. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.78. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.522 whereas that against EBITDA is 161.407.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TALK is 1.19, which has changed by 0.18181813 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TALK has reached a high of $4.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.27%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.74%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TALK traded 1.39M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1699410 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 165.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 136.28M. Insiders hold about 17.74% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 49.51% stake in the company. Shares short for TALK as of 1767139200 were 6694124 with a Short Ratio of 4.82, compared to 1764288000 on 6958791. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6694124 and a Short% of Float of 6.38.

Earnings Estimates

Currently, 7.0 analysts are dedicated to thoroughly evaluating and rating the performance of Talkspace Inc (TALK) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.1 and $0.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.05. EPS for the following year is $0.12, with 7.0 analysts recommending between $0.19 and $0.09.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $61.88M. It ranges from a high estimate of $64.2M to a low estimate of $60.56M. The current estimate, Talkspace Inc’s year-ago sales were $48.72MFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $64.52M. There is a high estimate of $68.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $60.52M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TALK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $230.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $226.44M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $227.78M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $187.59MBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $278.51M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $292.8M and the low estimate is $271.2M.