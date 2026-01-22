Ratios Reveal: Breaking Down Netapp Inc (NTAP)’s Financial Health

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

Netapp Inc (NASDAQ: NTAP) closed the day trading at $97.09 up 3.17% from the previous closing price of $94.11. In other words, the price has increased by $3.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.33 million shares were traded. NTAP stock price reached its highest trading level at $97.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $94.845.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NTAP, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.37 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.47. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.29 and its Current Ratio is at 1.32. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.74.

Northland Capital Upgraded its Market Perform to Outperform on November 26, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $137.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 12 ’26 when O’Callahan Elizabeth M sold 1,000 shares for $105.49 per share. The transaction valued at 105,490 led to the insider holds 21,075 shares of the business.

ELIZABETH O’CALLAHAN bought 1,000 shares of NTAP for $105,490 on Jan 12 ’26. On Dec 10 ’25, another insider, O’Callahan Elizabeth M, who serves as the EVP, Chief Admin. Officer of the company, sold 1,000 shares for $117.37 each. As a result, the insider received 117,370 and left with 22,075 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NTAP now has a Market Capitalization of 19380948992 and an Enterprise Value of 18948679680. As of this moment, Netapp’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.90, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.37. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.40. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 19.50. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.855 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.127.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NTAP is 1.40, which has changed by -0.25486934 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NTAP has reached a high of $127.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $71.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -11.55%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -9.45%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NTAP traded about 2.03M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NTAP traded about 2623910 shares per day. A total of 198.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 197.08M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.29% stake in the company. Shares short for NTAP as of 1767139200 were 18547520 with a Short Ratio of 9.13, compared to 1764288000 on 15256520. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 18547520 and a Short% of Float of 10.8100004.

Dividends & Splits

NTAP’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.08, up from 2.08 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.022101795. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.36. The current Payout Ratio is 36.65% for NTAP, which recently paid a dividend on 2026-01-02 with an ex-dividend date of 2026-01-02. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2000-03-23 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Netapp Inc (NTAP) is currently in the spotlight, with 19.0 analysts actively rating and assessing its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.24, with high estimates of $2.32 and low estimates of $2.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.02 and $7.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.9. EPS for the following year is $8.53, with 17.0 analysts recommending between $8.97 and $8.1.

Revenue Estimates

17 analysts predict $1.7B in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.74B to a low estimate of $1.69B. The current estimate, Netapp Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.64BFor the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.8B. There is a high estimate of $1.82B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.78B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NTAP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.8B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.74B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.76B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.57BBased on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.09B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.23B and the low estimate is $6.86B.