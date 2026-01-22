Financial Metrics Unveiled: Prairie Operating Co (PROP)’s Key Ratios in the Spotlight

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

The price of Prairie Operating Co (NASDAQ: PROP) closed at $1.9 in the last session, down -3.06% from day before closing price of $1.96. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.56 million shares were traded. PROP stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.83.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PROP’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.83. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.68.

On June 12, 2025, Roth Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $8.Roth Capital initiated its Buy rating on June 12, 2025, with a $8 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 29 ’25 when Narrogal Nominees Pty Ltd ATF bought 210,981 shares for $1.61 per share. The transaction valued at 339,806 led to the insider holds 15,481,603 shares of the business.

Narrogal Nominees Pty Ltd ATF bought 50,000 shares of PROP for $84,000 on Dec 24 ’25. The 10% Owner now owns 15,270,622 shares after completing the transaction at $1.68 per share. On Dec 19 ’25, another insider, Narrogal Nominees Pty Ltd ATF, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 33,825 shares for $1.68 each. As a result, the insider paid 56,826 and bolstered with 15,220,622 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PROP now has a Market Capitalization of 113328552 and an Enterprise Value of 681571584. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.01. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.092 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.229.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PROP is 2.40, which has changed by -0.77049184 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PROP has reached a high of $10.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.02%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -31.72%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PROP traded on average about 1.46M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1671300 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 54.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 26.92M. Insiders hold about 54.87% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.57% stake in the company. Shares short for PROP as of 1767139200 were 7286996 with a Short Ratio of 5.00, compared to 1764288000 on 7221234. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7286996 and a Short% of Float of 21.370001.

Earnings Estimates

Prairie Operating Co (PROP) is currently under the scrutiny of 3 analysts, each contributing to the ongoing evaluation of its stock.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.42, with high estimates of $0.57 and low estimates of $0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.68 and $0.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.8. EPS for the following year is $1.95, with 3.0 analysts recommending between $2.62 and $0.94.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $119.74M. There is a high estimate of $130M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $103.2M.

Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $522.11M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $559M and the low estimate is $472.7M.