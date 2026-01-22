Balance Sheet Insights: Ondas Inc (ONDS)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

In the latest session, Ondas Inc (NASDAQ: ONDS) closed at $12.55 down -4.42% from its previous closing price of $13.13. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 146.54 million shares were traded. ONDS stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.93.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Ondas Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 14.84 and its Current Ratio is at 15.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on December 16, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.

On October 06, 2025, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on October 06, 2025, with a $12 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 21 ’26 when RON STERN bought 100,000 shares for $14.21 per share.

RON STERN bought 300,000 shares of ONDS for $4,263,000 on Jan 08 ’26. On Jan 06 ’26, another insider, Ron Stern, who serves as the Former Director of the company, bought 2,153 shares for $12.71 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ONDS now has a Market Capitalization of 5079813632 and an Enterprise Value of 4191718656. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 205.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.51. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 169.37 whereas that against EBITDA is -108.664.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ONDS is 2.40, which has changed by 5.2227488 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ONDS has reached a high of $15.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.64%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 147.68%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ONDS has traded an average of 97.25M shares per day and 116569630 over the past ten days. A total of 404.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 396.10M. Insiders hold about 2.14% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ONDS as of 1767139200 were 78454238 with a Short Ratio of 0.81, compared to 1764288000 on 78498817. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 78454238 and a Short% of Float of 20.799999.

Earnings Estimates

. The current assessment of Ondas Inc (ONDS) involves the perspectives of 2.0 analysts closely monitoring its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.12 and -$0.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.19. EPS for the following year is -$0.09, with 2.0 analysts recommending between -$0.08 and -$0.1.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $27.47M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $28.24M to a low estimate of $25.53M. The current estimate, Ondas Inc’s year-ago sales were $4.13MFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $28.35M. There is a high estimate of $30.37M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $25.6M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ONDS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $48.86M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $46.15M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $48.09M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.19MBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $177.46M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $189.62M and the low estimate is $171.17M.

