Quarterly Snapshot: Quick and Current Ratios for Telos Corp (TLS)

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

The closing price of Telos Corp (NASDAQ: TLS) was $5.58 for the day, up 3.33% from the previous closing price of $5.4. In other words, the price has increased by $3.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.62 million shares were traded. TLS stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.615 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.355.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TLS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.97 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 45.22. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.51 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for the company, B. Riley Securities on November 10, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $4.50 from $2.75 previously.

On September 27, 2023, Northland Capital Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Market Perform and also upped its target price recommendation from $2.50 to $4.

Northland Capital Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on January 03, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $5.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 12 ’25 when Frederick D. Schaufeld bought 100,000 shares for $5.68 per share.

Schaufeld Fredrick sold 22,239 shares of TLS for $133,879 on Dec 12 ’25. The Director now owns 948,718 shares after completing the transaction at $6.02 per share. On Dec 11 ’25, another insider, Gary Mark Bendza, who serves as the Affiliate of the company, bought 100,000 shares for $6.06 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TLS now has a Market Capitalization of 411549152 and an Enterprise Value of 361096160. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.37. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.501 whereas that against EBITDA is -13.067.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TLS is 0.96, which has changed by 0.626506 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TLS has reached a high of $8.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.84%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.06%.

Shares Statistics:

TLS traded an average of 978.82K shares per day over the past three months and 788800 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 72.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.80M. Insiders hold about 28.41% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.22% stake in the company. Shares short for TLS as of 1767139200 were 1746586 with a Short Ratio of 1.78, compared to 1764288000 on 1830852. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1746586 and a Short% of Float of 3.25.

Earnings Estimates

At present, 4.0 analysts are actively evaluating the performance of Telos Corp (TLS) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.07 and $0.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.05. EPS for the following year is $0.09, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $0.15 and $0.04.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $45.5M to a low estimate of $45M. The current estimate, Telos Corp’s year-ago sales were $26.37MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $41.24M. There is a high estimate of $50.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $36.6M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TLS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $163.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $163M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $163.19M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $108.27MBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $195.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $222.4M and the low estimate is $180M.