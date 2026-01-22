Ratio Analysis: Unpacking Envirotech Vehicles Inc (EVTV)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Ulysses Smith

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

After finishing at $3.68 in the prior trading day, Envirotech Vehicles Inc (NASDAQ: EVTV) closed at $3.18, down -13.59%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$13.59 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.07 million shares were traded. EVTV stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.5499 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.0.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of EVTV by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.97. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.19.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EVTV now has a Market Capitalization of 15357858 and an Enterprise Value of 19252956. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.21. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.208 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.57.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for EVTV is -0.85, which has changed by -0.4895978 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, EVTV has reached a high of $11.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 158.92%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 75.30%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 25.81M shares per day over the past 3-months and 155240810 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 4.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.45M. Insiders hold about 7.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.91% stake in the company. Shares short for EVTV as of 1767139200 were 43369 with a Short Ratio of 0.00, compared to 1764288000 on 111599. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 43369 and a Short% of Float of 0.97.

