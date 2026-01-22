Manhattan Associates, Inc (MANH)’s Ratio Roundup: Key Metrics for Trailing Twelve Months

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Manhattan Associates, Inc’s stock clocked out at $166.04, up 0.02% from its previous closing price of $166.01. In other words, the price has increased by $0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.93 million shares were traded. MANH stock price reached its highest trading level at $169.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $165.7439.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MANH’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 37.96 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 30.03. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.29 and its Current Ratio is at 1.29. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

On October 22, 2025, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Underweight but kept the price unchanged to $200.

On October 08, 2025, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $250.Stifel initiated its Buy rating on October 08, 2025, with a $250 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 28 ’25 when Clark Eric Andrew sold 1,600 shares for $176.40 per share. The transaction valued at 282,235 led to the insider holds 50,486 shares of the business.

Eric Clark bought 1,600 shares of MANH for $1,535,181 on Nov 28 ’25. On Aug 28 ’25, another insider, Gantt James Stewart, who serves as the EVP, Professional Services of the company, sold 2,300 shares for $218.70 each. As a result, the insider received 503,006 and left with 49,168 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MANH now has a Market Capitalization of 10040204288 and an Enterprise Value of 9764729856. As of this moment, Manhattan’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 47.16, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 31.10. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.90. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 32.36. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.153 whereas that against EBITDA is 34.525.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MANH is 1.05, which has changed by -0.417427 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MANH has reached a high of $299.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $140.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.65%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -13.07%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MANH traded 595.68K shares on average per day over the past three months and 581850 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 60.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 59.43M. Insiders hold about 1.37% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 103.35% stake in the company. Shares short for MANH as of 1767139200 were 1861178 with a Short Ratio of 3.12, compared to 1764288000 on 2083544. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1861178 and a Short% of Float of 4.18.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 11.0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.24, with high estimates of $1.33 and low estimates of $1.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.08 and $4.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.98. EPS for the following year is $5.33, with 12.0 analysts recommending between $5.72 and $4.98.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 9 analysts expect revenue to total $264.69M. It ranges from a high estimate of $266.15M to a low estimate of $263.8M. The current estimate, Manhattan Associates, Inc’s year-ago sales were $255.8MFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $273.88M. There is a high estimate of $279.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $270.89M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MANH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.08B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.07B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.04BBased on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.14B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.16B and the low estimate is $1.14B.

