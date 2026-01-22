Financial Health Check: Examining Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (GOTU)’s Key Ratios

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (NYSE: GOTU) closed the day trading at $2.26 down -2.59% from the previous closing price of $2.32. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.59 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.93 million shares were traded. GOTU stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.3899 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.225.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GOTU, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.01 and its Current Ratio is at 1.03. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.24.

Citigroup Upgraded its Sell to Buy on January 03, 2024, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $4.50.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GOTU now has a Market Capitalization of 550477824 and an Enterprise Value of -1517805824. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.77. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.259 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.29.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GOTU is 0.44, which has changed by 0.21465969 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GOTU has reached a high of $4.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -7.98%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -29.55%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GOTU traded about 497.55K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GOTU traded about 414090 shares per day. A total of 133.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 133.54M. Insiders hold about 0.06% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.21% stake in the company. Shares short for GOTU as of 1767139200 were 2389828 with a Short Ratio of 4.80, compared to 1764288000 on 2398137. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2389828 and a Short% of Float of 2.0499999.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1.0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.3 and -$1.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.39. EPS for the following year is $0.28, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $0.5 and $0.09.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $1.64B in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.65B to a low estimate of $1.63B. The current estimate, Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR’s year-ago sales were $1.39BFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.78B. There is a high estimate of $1.78B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.78B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GOTU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.11B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.83B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.07B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.55BBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.12B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.39B and the low estimate is $7B.