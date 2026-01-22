Deeper Dive: Understanding Gen Digital Inc (GEN) Through its Various Ratios

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

The price of Gen Digital Inc (NASDAQ: GEN) closed at $25.19 in the last session, up 0.22% from day before closing price of $25.14. In other words, the price has increased by $0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.48 million shares were traded. GEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.365 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.905.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GEN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 22.17 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.95. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.51 and its Current Ratio is at 0.51. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on July 14, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $46.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 10 ’25 when Vlcek Ondrej sold 113,674 shares for $27.12 per share. The transaction valued at 3,082,930 led to the insider holds 3,932,980 shares of the business.

ONDREJ VLCEK bought 113,674 shares of GEN for $3,082,930 on Dec 10 ’25. On Nov 13 ’25, another insider, Chrystal John C, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $27.14 each. As a result, the insider paid 135,693 and bolstered with 28,419 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GEN now has a Market Capitalization of 15538161664 and an Enterprise Value of 23618162688. As of this moment, Gen’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.57, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.81. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.69. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.33. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.28 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.149.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GEN is 1.10, which has changed by -0.08548564 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GEN has reached a high of $32.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.86%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -9.88%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GEN traded on average about 4.65M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3841680 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 617.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 557.97M. Insiders hold about 9.53% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.83% stake in the company. Shares short for GEN as of 1767139200 were 20289984 with a Short Ratio of 4.36, compared to 1764288000 on 20611305. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 20289984 and a Short% of Float of 4.1500002.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for GEN is 0.50, which was 0.5 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.019888625. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.12. The current Payout Ratio is 48.52% for GEN, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-11-17 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-11-17. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2004-12-01 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.65, with high estimates of $0.68 and low estimates of $0.63.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.56 and $2.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.54. EPS for the following year is $2.86, with 11.0 analysts recommending between $3.06 and $2.78.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.23B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.23B to a low estimate of $1.21B. The current estimate, Gen Digital Inc’s year-ago sales were $986MFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.24B. There is a high estimate of $1.25B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.24B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.96B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.89B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.94B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.94BBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.18B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.26B and the low estimate is $5.08B.