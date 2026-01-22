Ratios in Focus: Analyzing Coinbase Global Inc (COIN)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

In the latest session, Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) closed at $226.93 down -0.35% from its previous closing price of $227.73. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8.41 million shares were traded. COIN stock price reached its highest trading level at $231.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $222.4.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Coinbase Global Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.52 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.26. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.38.

On January 05, 2026, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $303.

Needham reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on December 29, 2025, while the target price for the stock was revised from $400 to $290.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 15 ’26 when HAAS ALESIA J sold 8,050 shares for $250.00 per share. The transaction valued at 2,012,532 led to the insider holds 70,664 shares of the business.

Ehrsam Frederick Ernest III sold 2,750 shares of COIN for $715,254 on Jan 14 ’26. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $260.09 per share. On Jan 15 ’26, another insider, Ehrsam Frederick Ernest III, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,375 shares for $250.27 each. As a result, the insider received 344,118 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, COIN now has a Market Capitalization of 61193396224 and an Enterprise Value of 59201249280. As of this moment, Coinbase’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.64, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 35.88. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.81. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.032 whereas that against EBITDA is 24.674.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for COIN is 3.70, which has changed by -0.23066789 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, COIN has reached a high of $444.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $142.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -11.83%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -21.61%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, COIN has traded an average of 9.16M shares per day and 8643110 over the past ten days. A total of 227.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 220.78M. Insiders hold about 18.12% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 53.29% stake in the company. Shares short for COIN as of 1767139200 were 17297467 with a Short Ratio of 1.89, compared to 1764288000 on 16668695. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17297467 and a Short% of Float of 8.57.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 11.0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.33, with high estimates of $1.72 and low estimates of $0.69.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.71 and $7.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.81. EPS for the following year is $6.65, with 18.0 analysts recommending between $9.65 and $5.05.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 23 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.86B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.21B to a low estimate of $1.63B. The current estimate, Coinbase Global Inc’s year-ago sales were $2.27BFor the next quarter, 23 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.92B. There is a high estimate of $2.26B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.62B.

A total of 28 analysts have provided revenue estimates for COIN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.61B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.03B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.27B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.56BBased on 27 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.27B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.14B and the low estimate is $7.24B.