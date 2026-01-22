Hut 8 Corp’s Market Journey: Closing Strong at 58.94, Up 1.12

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

The closing price of Hut 8 Corp (NASDAQ: HUT) was $58.94 for the day, up 1.12% from the previous closing price of $58.29. In other words, the price has increased by $1.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5.98 million shares were traded. HUT stock price reached its highest trading level at $62.5398 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $55.08.

Ratios:

Our analysis of HUT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.72 and its Current Ratio is at 0.72. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Roth Capital on June 06, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

On May 22, 2025, Citizens JMP started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Outperform rating and target price of $25.

On May 14, 2025, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $25.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 28 ’25 when Flinn Joseph sold 8,500 shares for $26.55 per share. The transaction valued at 225,675 led to the insider holds 9,791 shares of the business.

Flinn Joseph sold 1,500 shares of HUT for $39,939 on Aug 27 ’25. The Director now owns 18,291 shares after completing the transaction at $26.63 per share. On Aug 28 ’25, another insider, Flinn Joseph, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 8,500 shares for $26.55 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HUT now has a Market Capitalization of 6367678976 and an Enterprise Value of 6936419840. As of this moment, Hut’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 32.07. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 35.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.35. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 38.899 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.836.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HUT is 4.26, which has changed by 1.2921746 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HUT has reached a high of $62.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.60%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 93.47%.

Shares Statistics:

HUT traded an average of 7.22M shares per day over the past three months and 4749630 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 106.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 97.37M. Insiders hold about 9.89% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.43% stake in the company. Shares short for HUT as of 1767139200 were 16605165 with a Short Ratio of 2.30, compared to 1764288000 on 14703060. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16605165 and a Short% of Float of 17.0.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of Hut 8 Corp (HUT) reflects the combined expertise of 2.0 analysts actively engaged in assessing its market performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.11 and $0.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.11. EPS for the following year is -$1.1, with 2.0 analysts recommending between -$0.26 and -$1.93.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 15 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $118.1M to a low estimate of $64M. The current estimate, Hut 8 Corp’s year-ago sales were $31.69MFor the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $94.45M. There is a high estimate of $123.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $66M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HUT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $264.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $211M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $241.08M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $162.38MBased on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $425.36M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $598.3M and the low estimate is $301M.