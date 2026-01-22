Closing Figures: Sweetgreen Inc (SG)’s Negative Finish at 6.93, Down -0.86

Nora Barnes

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

After finishing at $6.99 in the prior trading day, Sweetgreen Inc (NYSE: SG) closed at $6.93, down -0.86%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.86 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.62 million shares were traded. SG stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.77.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.27 and its Current Ratio is at 1.29. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.91 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.80.

On December 17, 2025, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $7.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 12 ’25 when Jammet Nicolas bought 18,115 shares for $5.51 per share. The transaction valued at 99,804 led to the insider holds 18,115 shares of the business.

Neman Jonathan bought 179,800 shares of SG for $999,688 on Nov 12 ’25. The CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER now owns 179,800 shares after completing the transaction at $5.56 per share. On Aug 18 ’25, another insider, Reback Mitch, who serves as the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of the company, sold 11,530 shares for $9.19 each. As a result, the insider received 105,961 and left with 322,891 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SG now has a Market Capitalization of 820328640 and an Enterprise Value of 1046764608. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.09. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.528 whereas that against EBITDA is -22.948.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SG is 1.92, which has changed by -0.76668894 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SG has reached a high of $35.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.19%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -36.47%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 5.76M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4397920 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 106.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 99.60M. Insiders hold about 15.86% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.94% stake in the company. Shares short for SG as of 1767139200 were 24759171 with a Short Ratio of 4.30, compared to 1764288000 on 22918859. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 24759171 and a Short% of Float of 30.54.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Sweetgreen Inc (SG) is currently being evaluated by a team of 4.0 analysts, each contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of -$0.15 and low estimates of -$0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.61 and -$0.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.73. EPS for the following year is -$0.61, with 4.0 analysts recommending between -$0.49 and -$0.75.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $159.43M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $163.64M to a low estimate of $155M. The current estimate, Sweetgreen Inc’s year-ago sales were $160.9MFor the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $179.09M. There is a high estimate of $185.36M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $172.9M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $687.92M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $679M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $683.73M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $676.83MBased on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $751.16M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $783.96M and the low estimate is $727.58M.

