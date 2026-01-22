Stock Performance Spotlight: Wingstop Inc (WING) Ends the Day at $264.2, Down by -2.24

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

As of close of business last night, Wingstop Inc’s stock clocked out at $264.2, down -2.24% from its previous closing price of $270.24. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.55 million shares were traded. WING stock price reached its highest trading level at $273.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $256.04.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of WING’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 25.66 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 117.39. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.05 and its Current Ratio is at 4.05.

On January 09, 2026, Loop Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $317.

Northcoast Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on November 05, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $300.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 25 ’25 when Madati Kilandigalu sold 269 shares for $259.97 per share. The transaction valued at 69,931 led to the insider holds 5,283 shares of the business.

Kilandigalu Mohammed Madati bought 269 shares of WING for $69,931 on Nov 25 ’25. On Aug 01 ’25, another insider, Carona Marisa, who serves as the SVP & Chief US Fran & Dev Ops of the company, sold 11,938 shares for $370.34 each. As a result, the insider received 4,421,109 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WING now has a Market Capitalization of 7377456128 and an Enterprise Value of 8373277696. As of this moment, Wingstop’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 43.13, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 56.03. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.21. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.75. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 12.26 whereas that against EBITDA is 39.821.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for WING is 1.78, which has changed by -0.063390315 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, WING has reached a high of $388.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $204.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.42%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -7.09%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that WING traded 842.31K shares on average per day over the past three months and 593240 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 27.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.65M. Insiders hold about 0.49% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 124.61% stake in the company. Shares short for WING as of 1767139200 were 3815630 with a Short Ratio of 4.53, compared to 1764288000 on 3679349. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3815630 and a Short% of Float of 18.090001.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.11, WING has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.14. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0041074604. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.4.

Earnings Estimates

A detailed examination of Wingstop Inc (WING) is currently in progress, with 27.0 analysts providing valuable insights into its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.11, with high estimates of $1.33 and low estimates of $1.0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.08 and $3.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.92. EPS for the following year is $4.78, with 31.0 analysts recommending between $5.73 and $4.38.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 25 analysts expect revenue to total $177.74M. It ranges from a high estimate of $188.6M to a low estimate of $172.63M. The current estimate, Wingstop Inc’s year-ago sales were $161.82MFor the next quarter, 25 analysts are estimating revenue of $195.88M. There is a high estimate of $211.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $188.31M.

A total of 28 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WING’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $709.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $693.79M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $698.93M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $625.81MBased on 29 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $822.04M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $893M and the low estimate is $782.71M.