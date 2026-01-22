Market Momentum: Hims & Hers Health Inc (HIMS) Registers a -5.19% Decrease, Closing at $28.89

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

Hims & Hers Health Inc (NYSE: HIMS) closed the day trading at $28.89 down -5.19% from the previous closing price of $30.47. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 27.78 million shares were traded. HIMS stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.96.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of HIMS, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.44 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 56.65. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.64 and its Current Ratio is at 1.88. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.92 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.92.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Evercore ISI on January 12, 2026, initiated with a In-line rating and assigned the stock a target price of $33.

On December 09, 2025, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $48.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 20 ’26 when Okupe Oluyemi sold 9,067 shares for $30.34 per share. The transaction valued at 275,114 led to the insider holds 91,617 shares of the business.

Oluyemi Okupe bought 27,204 shares of HIMS for $828,906 on Jan 20 ’26. On Jan 05 ’26, another insider, Okupe Oluyemi, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 9,070 shares for $33.79 each. As a result, the insider received 306,453 and left with 91,617 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HIMS now has a Market Capitalization of 6576765440 and an Enterprise Value of 7065044480. As of this moment, Hims’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 53.41, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 49.17. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.01. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.31. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.195 whereas that against EBITDA is 42.032.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HIMS is 2.44, which has changed by -0.013596654 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HIMS has reached a high of $72.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -19.03%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -36.89%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, HIMS traded about 18.90M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, HIMS traded about 16459130 shares per day. A total of 219.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 206.71M. Insiders hold about 9.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.20% stake in the company. Shares short for HIMS as of 1767139200 were 67096243 with a Short Ratio of 3.55, compared to 1764288000 on 67327436. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 67096243 and a Short% of Float of 36.46.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Hims & Hers Health Inc (HIMS) is currently drawing attention from 12.0 analysts actively involved in the ongoing evaluation and rating process.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.3 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.58 and $0.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.48. EPS for the following year is $0.63, with 12.0 analysts recommending between $1.37 and $0.33.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $618.05M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $624.98M to a low estimate of $608.22M. The current estimate, Hims & Hers Health Inc’s year-ago sales were $481.14MFor the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $654.88M. There is a high estimate of $673.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $630.7M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HIMS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.35B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.33B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.35B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.48BBased on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.76B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.94B and the low estimate is $2.52B.