Market Momentum: Hims & Hers Health Inc (HIMS) Registers a -5.19% Decrease, Closing at $28.89

Kevin Freeman

Earnings

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

Hims & Hers Health Inc (NYSE: HIMS) closed the day trading at $28.89 down -5.19% from the previous closing price of $30.47. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 27.78 million shares were traded. HIMS stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.96.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of HIMS, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.44 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 56.65. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.64 and its Current Ratio is at 1.88. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.92 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.92.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Evercore ISI on January 12, 2026, initiated with a In-line rating and assigned the stock a target price of $33.

On December 09, 2025, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $48.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 20 ’26 when Okupe Oluyemi sold 9,067 shares for $30.34 per share. The transaction valued at 275,114 led to the insider holds 91,617 shares of the business.

Oluyemi Okupe bought 27,204 shares of HIMS for $828,906 on Jan 20 ’26. On Jan 05 ’26, another insider, Okupe Oluyemi, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 9,070 shares for $33.79 each. As a result, the insider received 306,453 and left with 91,617 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HIMS now has a Market Capitalization of 6576765440 and an Enterprise Value of 7065044480. As of this moment, Hims’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 53.41, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 49.17. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.01. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.31. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.195 whereas that against EBITDA is 42.032.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HIMS is 2.44, which has changed by -0.013596654 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HIMS has reached a high of $72.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -19.03%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -36.89%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, HIMS traded about 18.90M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, HIMS traded about 16459130 shares per day. A total of 219.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 206.71M. Insiders hold about 9.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.20% stake in the company. Shares short for HIMS as of 1767139200 were 67096243 with a Short Ratio of 3.55, compared to 1764288000 on 67327436. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 67096243 and a Short% of Float of 36.46.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Hims & Hers Health Inc (HIMS) is currently drawing attention from 12.0 analysts actively involved in the ongoing evaluation and rating process.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.3 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.58 and $0.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.48. EPS for the following year is $0.63, with 12.0 analysts recommending between $1.37 and $0.33.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $618.05M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $624.98M to a low estimate of $608.22M. The current estimate, Hims & Hers Health Inc’s year-ago sales were $481.14MFor the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $654.88M. There is a high estimate of $673.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $630.7M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HIMS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.35B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.33B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.35B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.48BBased on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.76B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.94B and the low estimate is $2.52B.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.