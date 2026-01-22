Trading Day Review: NCR Atleos Corp (NATL) Gains Momentum, Closing at $37.82

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

The price of NCR Atleos Corp (NYSE: NATL) closed at $37.82 in the last session, up 1.72% from day before closing price of $37.18. In other words, the price has increased by $1.72 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.76 million shares were traded. NATL stock price reached its highest trading level at $38.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $36.35.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NATL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.87 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 26.12. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.02. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 9.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 8.84.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wedbush on June 20, 2025, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $35.

On December 23, 2024, Compass Point started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $57.

On October 02, 2024, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $31.Stifel initiated its Hold rating on October 02, 2024, with a $31 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 19 ’25 when Frymire Michelle M sold 8,786 shares for $35.02 per share. The transaction valued at 307,686 led to the insider holds 10,838 shares of the business.

Frymire Michelle M bought 8,786 shares of NATL for $307,666 on Nov 19 ’25. On Mar 06 ’25, another insider, Reece Joseph E, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 4,000 shares for $25.59 each. As a result, the insider paid 102,360 and bolstered with 36,481 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NATL now has a Market Capitalization of 2795054336 and an Enterprise Value of 5408054272. As of this moment, NCR’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.08, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.70. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.34. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.46. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.251 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.34.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NATL is 0.99, which has changed by 0.14189184 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NATL has reached a high of $42.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.41%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.43%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NATL traded on average about 421.59K shares per day over the past 3-months and 334410 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 73.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 72.27M. Insiders hold about 2.22% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.85% stake in the company. Shares short for NATL as of 1767139200 were 2986551 with a Short Ratio of 7.08, compared to 1764288000 on 3012652. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2986551 and a Short% of Float of 6.3.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating of NCR Atleos Corp (NATL) is currently shaped by the ongoing analysis conducted by 5.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.87, with high estimates of $1.04 and low estimates of $0.75.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.09 and $3.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.01. EPS for the following year is $4.93, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $5.48 and $4.4.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.15B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.17B to a low estimate of $1.13B. The current estimate, NCR Atleos Corp’s year-ago sales were $1.11BFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.03B. There is a high estimate of $1.08B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $991M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NATL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.37B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.33B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.35B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.32BBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.52B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.65B and the low estimate is $4.46B.