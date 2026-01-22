In the Green: Hyperliquid Strategies Inc (PURR) Closes at $3.36, Up/Down -3.45% from Previous Day

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

In the latest session, Hyperliquid Strategies Inc (NASDAQ: PURR) closed at $3.36 down -3.45% from its previous closing price of $3.48. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.13 million shares were traded. PURR stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.535 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.24.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Hyperliquid Strategies Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.00 and its Current Ratio is at 0.00.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PURR now has a Market Capitalization of 426805888.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PURR has reached a high of $4.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.36%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -4.36%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PURR has traded an average of 1.49M shares per day and 1620160 over the past ten days.

Earnings Estimates

Hyperliquid Strategies Inc (PURR) is presently subject to a detailed evaluation by 1 analysts, each offering their unique perspectives on its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.55, with high estimates of $0.55 and low estimates of $0.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.4 and $0.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.4. EPS for the following year is $2.44, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $2.44 and $2.44.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $400k. There is a high estimate of $400k for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $400k.

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.76M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.76M and the low estimate is $15.76M.