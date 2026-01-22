Daily Market Movement: Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) Sees a -1.26% Decrease, Closing at $190.83

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

The closing price of Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE: THC) was $190.83 for the day, down -1.26% from the previous closing price of $193.26. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.07 million shares were traded. THC stock price reached its highest trading level at $197.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $189.66.

Ratios:

Our analysis of THC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.64 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.17. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.64 and its Current Ratio is at 1.71. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.26.

Wells Fargo Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on May 29, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $195.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 15 ’25 when West Nadja sold 2,178 shares for $197.47 per share. The transaction valued at 430,090 led to the insider holds 28,480 shares of the business.

West Nadja bought 2,178 shares of THC for $430,097 on Dec 15 ’25. On Nov 06 ’25, another insider, Ramsey R. Scott, who serves as the Principal Accounting Officer of the company, sold 13,322 shares for $205.11 each. As a result, the insider received 2,732,439 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, THC now has a Market Capitalization of 16860021760 and an Enterprise Value of 31669094400. As of this moment, Tenet’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.08, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.73. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.79. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.18. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.519 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.083.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for THC is 1.45, which has changed by 0.397498 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, THC has reached a high of $222.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $109.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.11%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.56%.

Shares Statistics:

THC traded an average of 964.17K shares per day over the past three months and 732310 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 87.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 87.23M. Insiders hold about 0.75% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.63% stake in the company. Shares short for THC as of 1767139200 were 2631452 with a Short Ratio of 2.73, compared to 1764288000 on 2908497. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2631452 and a Short% of Float of 4.03.

Dividends & Splits

The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.75. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for THC, which recently paid a dividend on 2000-03-13 with an ex-dividend date of 2000-03-13. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2012-10-11 when the company split stock in a 1:4 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The performance of Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) in the stock market is under the watchful eye of 19.0 analysts actively contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.41, with high estimates of $4.75 and low estimates of $3.82.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $16.33 and $15.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $16.11. EPS for the following year is $16.34, with 20.0 analysts recommending between $17.8 and $14.2.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 17 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.52B to a low estimate of $5.4B. The current estimate, Tenet Healthcare Corp’s year-ago sales were $5.07BFor the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.44B. There is a high estimate of $5.51B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.38B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for THC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $21.5B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $21.18B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $21.27B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.66BBased on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $22.18B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $22.55B and the low estimate is $21.8B.