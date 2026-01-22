Post-Trade Analysis: Lululemon Athletica inc (LULU) Climbs 0.57%, Closing at $189.84

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

After finishing at $188.76 in the prior trading day, Lululemon Athletica inc (NASDAQ: LULU) closed at $189.84, up 0.57%. In other words, the price has increased by $0.57 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.52 million shares were traded. LULU stock price reached its highest trading level at $193.2895 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $186.8992.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LULU by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 22.44 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.60. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.05 and its Current Ratio is at 2.13. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.32.

On December 12, 2025, Jefferies Upgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Underperform but kept the price unchanged to $170.

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated its Market Perform rating for the stock on December 12, 2025, while the target price for the stock was revised from $200 to $215.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 30 ’25 when FRANK MEGHAN sold 2,658 shares for $211.37 per share. The transaction valued at 561,821 led to the insider holds 25,626 shares of the business.

MEGHAN FRANK bought 2,658 shares of LULU for $561,830 on Dec 30 ’25. On Dec 16 ’25, another insider, BURGOYNE CELESTE, who serves as the Pres Americas & Global Guest of the company, sold 13,511 shares for $204.00 each. As a result, the insider received 2,756,181 and left with 5,318 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LULU now has a Market Capitalization of 22512965632 and an Enterprise Value of 22996303872. As of this moment, Lululemon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.25, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.12. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.97. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.077 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.833.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LULU is 1.02, which has changed by -0.513317 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LULU has reached a high of $423.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $159.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.34%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -12.43%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.19M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3355010 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 112.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 101.88M. Insiders hold about 13.15% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.70% stake in the company. Shares short for LULU as of 1767139200 were 6013088 with a Short Ratio of 1.43, compared to 1764288000 on 7581712. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6013088 and a Short% of Float of 7.049999999999999.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are eagerly awaiting the insights provided by 17.0 analysts currently analyzing and rating the stock of Lululemon Athletica inc (LULU).The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.1, with high estimates of $2.33 and low estimates of $1.75.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $13.28 and $12.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $13.04. EPS for the following year is $12.66, with 27.0 analysts recommending between $14.31 and $10.75.

Revenue Estimates

16 analysts predict $3.59B in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.67B to a low estimate of $3.57B. The current estimate, Lululemon Athletica inc’s year-ago sales were $3.61BFor the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.48B. There is a high estimate of $2.52B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.36B.

A total of 29 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LULU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.13B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.98B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.04B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.59BBased on 31 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.51B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.85B and the low estimate is $11.06B.