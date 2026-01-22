Market Insights: Astrazeneca plc ADR (AZN)’s Notable Gain of 0.67%, Closing at $90.54

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Astrazeneca plc ADR’s stock clocked out at $90.54, up 0.67% from its previous closing price of $89.94. In other words, the price has increased by $0.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9.1 million shares were traded. AZN stock price reached its highest trading level at $90.785 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $89.04.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AZN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 34.31 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.64. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.69 and its Current Ratio is at 0.88. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.71 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.57.

On April 15, 2025, Exane BNP Paribas started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $75.Exane BNP Paribas initiated its Outperform rating on April 15, 2025, with a $75 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 12 ’25 when ARADHANA SARIN bought 15,000 shares for $88.88 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AZN now has a Market Capitalization of 280725356544 and an Enterprise Value of 164989534208. As of this moment, Astrazeneca’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 30.03, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.63. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.48. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.12. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.838 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.081.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AZN is 0.35, which has changed by 0.31107867 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AZN has reached a high of $96.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $61.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.83%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.63%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AZN traded 6.14M shares on average per day over the past three months and 12646920 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 3.10B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.10B. Insiders hold about 0.03% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.21% stake in the company. Shares short for AZN as of 1767139200 were 10940007 with a Short Ratio of 1.78, compared to 1764288000 on 9192060. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10940007 and a Short% of Float of 0.34999999.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.13, AZN has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.56. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.03480098. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.19. The current Payout Ratio is 66.95% for AZN, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-08-08 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-08-08. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2015-07-27 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of Astrazeneca plc ADR (AZN) is the result of assessments by 3.0 analysts actively engaged in evaluating its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.22, with high estimates of $1.26 and low estimates of $1.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.7 and $4.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.58. EPS for the following year is $5.12, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $5.32 and $4.98.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 9 analysts expect revenue to total $15.41B. It ranges from a high estimate of $15.9B to a low estimate of $14.89B. The current estimate, Astrazeneca plc ADR’s year-ago sales were $14.89BFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $14.49B. There is a high estimate of $14.7B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $14.34B.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AZN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $59.45B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $55.38B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $58.49B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $54.07BBased on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $62.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $65.05B and the low estimate is $57.94B.