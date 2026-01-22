Closing Bell Recap: Abundia Global Impact Group Inc (AGIG) Ends at $2.88, Reflecting a 0.35% Upturn

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

Abundia Global Impact Group Inc (AMEX: AGIG) closed the day trading at $2.88 up 0.35% from the previous closing price of $2.87. In other words, the price has increased by $0.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.96 million shares were traded. AGIG stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.1875 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.75.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AGIG, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.38 and its Current Ratio is at 0.38. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.67 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.37.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 23 ’25 when Gillespie Edward Oliver bought 12,500 shares for $1.92 per share. The transaction valued at 23,938 led to the insider holds 50,961 shares of the business.

Henninger Matthew T. bought 9,500 shares of AGIG for $16,530 on Dec 19 ’25. The Director now owns 9,500 shares after completing the transaction at $1.74 per share. On Dec 22 ’25, another insider, Gillespie Edward Oliver, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 30,000 shares for $1.91 each. As a result, the insider paid 57,300 and bolstered with 38,461 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AGIG now has a Market Capitalization of 106324648 and an Enterprise Value of 109208552. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 163.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.96. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 483.913 whereas that against EBITDA is -8.348.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AGIG is 1.00, which has changed by -0.83017755 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AGIG has reached a high of $32.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.80%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -55.98%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AGIG traded about 496.55K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AGIG traded about 1290980 shares per day. A total of 34.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.55M. Insiders hold about 89.75% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.77% stake in the company.