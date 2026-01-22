Analyzing Ratios: Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (NAK)’s Financial Story Unveiled

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

The price of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (AMEX: NAK) closed at $2.04 in the last session, down -0.97% from day before closing price of $2.06. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.97 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9.59 million shares were traded. NAK stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.9629.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NAK’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.68 and its Current Ratio is at 0.68. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on October 19, 2017, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.50.

On December 21, 2016, Gabelli & Co started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $3.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NAK now has a Market Capitalization of 1128423680 and an Enterprise Value of 1085471616.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NAK is 0.09, which has changed by 1.8219178 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NAK has reached a high of $2.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.72%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 42.90%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NAK traded on average about 8.11M shares per day over the past 3-months and 9124540 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 551.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 542.58M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 19.03% stake in the company. Shares short for NAK as of 1767139200 were 20671487 with a Short Ratio of 2.55, compared to 1764288000 on 23607218. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 20671487 and a Short% of Float of 4.25.

Earnings Estimates

. The current market rating for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (NAK) reflects the collective analysis of 1 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.0, with high estimates of $0.0 and low estimates of $0.0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.04 and -$0.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.08. EPS for the following year is -$0.04, with 2.0 analysts recommending between -$0.04 and -$0.04.