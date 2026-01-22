Analyzing Ratios: Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (NAK)’s Financial Story Unveiled

Ulysses Smith

Technology

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

The price of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (AMEX: NAK) closed at $2.04 in the last session, down -0.97% from day before closing price of $2.06. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.97 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9.59 million shares were traded. NAK stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.9629.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NAK’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.68 and its Current Ratio is at 0.68. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on October 19, 2017, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.50.

On December 21, 2016, Gabelli & Co started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $3.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NAK now has a Market Capitalization of 1128423680 and an Enterprise Value of 1085471616.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NAK is 0.09, which has changed by 1.8219178 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NAK has reached a high of $2.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.72%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 42.90%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NAK traded on average about 8.11M shares per day over the past 3-months and 9124540 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 551.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 542.58M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 19.03% stake in the company. Shares short for NAK as of 1767139200 were 20671487 with a Short Ratio of 2.55, compared to 1764288000 on 23607218. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 20671487 and a Short% of Float of 4.25.

Earnings Estimates

. The current market rating for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (NAK) reflects the collective analysis of 1 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.0, with high estimates of $0.0 and low estimates of $0.0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.04 and -$0.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.08. EPS for the following year is -$0.04, with 2.0 analysts recommending between -$0.04 and -$0.04.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.