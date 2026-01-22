Metric Analysis: Roblox Corporation (RBLX)’s Key Ratios in the Limelight

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

In the latest session, Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) closed at $75.68 down -4.01% from its previous closing price of $78.84. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 13.18 million shares were traded. RBLX stock price reached its highest trading level at $78.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $75.12.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Roblox Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.57 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 45.50. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.79 and its Current Ratio is at 0.79. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.95.

On December 10, 2025, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $125.

On December 03, 2025, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $103.UBS initiated its Neutral rating on December 03, 2025, with a $103 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 13 ’26 when Lee Anthony P sold 7,000 shares for $82.45 per share. The transaction valued at 577,150 led to the insider holds 256,768 shares of the business.

Lee Anthony P bought 7,000 shares of RBLX for $577,150 on Jan 13 ’26. On Jan 07 ’26, another insider, Baszucki David, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 66,896 shares for $76.48 each. As a result, the insider received 5,116,401 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RBLX now has a Market Capitalization of 53121720320 and an Enterprise Value of 52008263680. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 130.33. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.651 whereas that against EBITDA is -58.715.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RBLX is 1.64, which has changed by 0.17478764 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RBLX has reached a high of $150.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $50.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -14.97%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -26.06%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RBLX has traded an average of 8.80M shares per day and 14538950 over the past ten days. A total of 654.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 608.63M. Insiders hold about 13.29% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.31% stake in the company. Shares short for RBLX as of 1767139200 were 15025293 with a Short Ratio of 1.71, compared to 1764288000 on 15032228. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15025293 and a Short% of Float of 2.41.

Earnings Estimates

A comprehensive evaluation of Roblox Corporation (RBLX) is underway, with the input of 17.0 analysts contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.4, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.75.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.35 and -$1.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.55. EPS for the following year is -$1.67, with 24.0 analysts recommending between -$0.86 and -$2.47.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 18 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.08B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.24B to a low estimate of $2.02B. The current estimate, Roblox Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.36BFor the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.72B. There is a high estimate of $1.87B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.45B.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RBLX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.81B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.59B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.64B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.37BBased on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.09B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.76B and the low estimate is $7.49B.