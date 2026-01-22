Ratios Revealed: Decoding SNDL Inc (SNDL)’s Financial Health

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.27 million shares were traded. SNDL stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.6155 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.56.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SNDL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.17 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.55. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.54 and its Current Ratio is at 5.04. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Alliance Global Partners on September 03, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

Canaccord Genuity Upgraded its Hold to Speculative Buy on August 16, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $5.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 12 ’25 when CANNELL CAPITAL LLC bought 148,221 shares for $2.67 per share.

CANNELL CAPITAL LLC bought 16,100 shares of SNDL for $396,448 on Dec 12 ’25. On Dec 12 ’25, another insider, CANNELL CAPITAL LLC, who serves as the on behalf of Tristan Offshore of the company, bought 26,279 shares for $15.09 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SNDL now has a Market Capitalization of 406850016 and an Enterprise Value of 320664000. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.51. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.337 whereas that against EBITDA is -21.081.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SNDL is 0.82, which has changed by -0.097142875 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SNDL has reached a high of $2.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -9.30%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -11.38%.

Shares Statistics:

SNDL traded an average of 3.10M shares per day over the past three months and 2398270 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 257.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 254.07M. Insiders hold about 1.33% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 33.28% stake in the company. Shares short for SNDL as of 1767139200 were 2016881 with a Short Ratio of 0.65, compared to 1764288000 on 1621139. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2016881 and a Short% of Float of 0.7799999999999999.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of SNDL Inc (SNDL) is currently attracting attention from 2.0 analysts actively involved in rating its market status.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.08 and -$0.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.08. EPS for the following year is $0.01, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $0.01 and $0.01.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $259.7M to a low estimate of $256.25M. The current estimate, SNDL Inc’s year-ago sales were $257.68MFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $211.6M. There is a high estimate of $211.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $211.6M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SNDL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $953.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $950.15M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $951.88M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $920.45MBased on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $984.14M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $987.88M and the low estimate is $980.4M.