Balance Sheet Dive: Nakamoto Inc (NAKA)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

Kevin Freeman

Business

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

After finishing at $0.42 in the prior trading day, Nakamoto Inc (NASDAQ: NAKA) closed at $0.41, down -2.21%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9.4 million shares were traded. NAKA stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4385 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3851.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NAKA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.13 and its Current Ratio is at 0.13. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on October 16, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.

On September 03, 2025, Maxim Group started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $8.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NAKA now has a Market Capitalization of 277390688 and an Enterprise Value of 366134720. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 91.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.37. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 184.891 whereas that against EBITDA is -24.809.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NAKA is 30.77, which has changed by -0.69857144 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NAKA has reached a high of $34.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -13.69%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -92.94%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 16.90M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6116890 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 427.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 382.14M. Insiders hold about 13.12% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.07% stake in the company. Shares short for NAKA as of 1767139200 were 19553911 with a Short Ratio of 1.16, compared to 1764288000 on 19812827. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 19553911 and a Short% of Float of 3.0.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are keenly observing as 2 analysts analyze and rate. The current performance of Nakamoto Inc (NAKA) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.1 and -$0.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.54. EPS for the following year is -$0.09, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$0.09 and -$0.09.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.39M. There is a high estimate of $5.39M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.39M.

Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $28.83M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $56.05M and the low estimate is $1.6M.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.