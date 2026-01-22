Balance Sheet Dive: Nakamoto Inc (NAKA)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

After finishing at $0.42 in the prior trading day, Nakamoto Inc (NASDAQ: NAKA) closed at $0.41, down -2.21%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9.4 million shares were traded. NAKA stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4385 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3851.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NAKA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.13 and its Current Ratio is at 0.13. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on October 16, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.

On September 03, 2025, Maxim Group started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $8.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NAKA now has a Market Capitalization of 277390688 and an Enterprise Value of 366134720. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 91.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.37. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 184.891 whereas that against EBITDA is -24.809.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NAKA is 30.77, which has changed by -0.69857144 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NAKA has reached a high of $34.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -13.69%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -92.94%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 16.90M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6116890 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 427.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 382.14M. Insiders hold about 13.12% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.07% stake in the company. Shares short for NAKA as of 1767139200 were 19553911 with a Short Ratio of 1.16, compared to 1764288000 on 19812827. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 19553911 and a Short% of Float of 3.0.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are keenly observing as 2 analysts analyze and rate. The current performance of Nakamoto Inc (NAKA) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.1 and -$0.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.54. EPS for the following year is -$0.09, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$0.09 and -$0.09.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.39M. There is a high estimate of $5.39M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.39M.

Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $28.83M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $56.05M and the low estimate is $1.6M.