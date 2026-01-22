Quarterly Metrics: Quick and Current Ratios for Mercer International Inc (MERC)

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

As of close of business last night, Mercer International Inc’s stock clocked out at $2.48, down -2.36% from its previous closing price of $2.54. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.72 million shares were traded. MERC stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.35.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MERC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.68 and its Current Ratio is at 3.01. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.32.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 12 ’25 when KELLOGG PETER R bought 295,000 shares for $1.69 per share. The transaction valued at 498,650 led to the insider holds 1,520,000 shares of the business.

KELLOGG PETER R bought 225,000 shares of MERC for $389,500 on Nov 13 ’25. The 10% Owner now owns 1,320,000 shares after completing the transaction at $1.73 per share. On Nov 06 ’25, another insider, KELLOGG PETER R, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 130,000 shares for $1.87 each. As a result, the insider paid 243,226 and bolstered with 1,264,540 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MERC now has a Market Capitalization of 166116624 and an Enterprise Value of 1637826560. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.46. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.859 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.49.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MERC is 0.67, which has changed by -0.60923076 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MERC has reached a high of $8.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.90%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -19.66%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MERC traded 665.54K shares on average per day over the past three months and 743780 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 66.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.58M. Insiders hold about 42.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 42.47% stake in the company. Shares short for MERC as of 1767139200 were 2606350 with a Short Ratio of 3.92, compared to 1764288000 on 2477479. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2606350 and a Short% of Float of 5.96.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.225, MERC has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.15. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.08858268. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.97.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating for Mercer International Inc (MERC) is a result of the insights provided by 3.0 analysts actively involved in the assessment.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.74, with high estimates of -$0.74 and low estimates of -$0.74.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.64 and -$3.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.71. EPS for the following year is -$1.54, with 3.0 analysts recommending between -$1.27 and -$1.79.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $459.84M. It ranges from a high estimate of $468M to a low estimate of $451.68M. The current estimate, Mercer International Inc’s year-ago sales were $488.4MFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $477.26M. There is a high estimate of $477.26M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $477.26M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MERC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.9B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.87B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.89B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.04BBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.07B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.12B and the low estimate is $2.02B.