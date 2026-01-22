Financial Health Report: QuidelOrtho Corporation (QDEL)’s Ratios Tell a Tale

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

QuidelOrtho Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL) closed the day trading at $29.42 down -10.11% from the previous closing price of $32.73. In other words, the price has decreased by -$10.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.57 million shares were traded. QDEL stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.19.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of QDEL, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.98 and its Current Ratio is at 1.78. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.30.

On May 08, 2025, Jefferies Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $44.

Citigroup Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on December 11, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $44 to $50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 10 ’25 when RHOADS ANN D bought 750 shares for $28.27 per share. The transaction valued at 21,206 led to the insider holds 15,021 shares of the business.

Wilkins Joseph D Jr. bought 370 shares of QDEL for $10,343 on Nov 26 ’25. The Director now owns 11,876 shares after completing the transaction at $27.95 per share. On Nov 25 ’25, another insider, WIDDER KENNETH J, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 4,026 shares for $27.81 each. As a result, the insider received 111,965 and left with 37,061 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, QDEL now has a Market Capitalization of 1998545792 and an Enterprise Value of 4764645888. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.59. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.98. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.755 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.248.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for QDEL is 0.65, which has changed by -0.2616738 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, QDEL has reached a high of $46.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.33%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.34%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, QDEL traded about 1.21M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, QDEL traded about 1016920 shares per day. A total of 67.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 67.24M. Insiders hold about 1.02% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 121.45% stake in the company. Shares short for QDEL as of 1767139200 were 11249168 with a Short Ratio of 9.27, compared to 1764288000 on 11475641. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11249168 and a Short% of Float of 27.500000000000004.

Earnings Estimates

Currently, 6.0 analysts are dedicated to thoroughly evaluating and rating the performance of QuidelOrtho Corporation (QDEL) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.81, with high estimates of $0.97 and low estimates of $0.7.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.11 and $2.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.08. EPS for the following year is $2.51, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $2.76 and $2.25.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $699.79M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $707.08M to a low estimate of $697.05M. The current estimate, QuidelOrtho Corporation’s year-ago sales were $707.8MFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $712.38M. There is a high estimate of $735.64M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $703.3M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for QDEL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.71B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.7B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.71B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.78BBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.77B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.78B and the low estimate is $2.75B.