Ratios Uncovered: Breaking Down CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (CCC)’s Trailing Twelve Months Metrics

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6.14 million shares were traded. CCC stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.73.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CCC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 51.72 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.67. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.41 and its Current Ratio is at 1.41. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.49.

On January 06, 2026, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Neutral to Underweight on June 23, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $10.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 15 ’25 when Williams Teri sold 68,000 shares for $7.52 per share. The transaction valued at 511,360 led to the insider holds 7,558 shares of the business.

Williams Teri bought 68,000 shares of CCC for $511,360 on Dec 15 ’25. On Nov 07 ’25, another insider, ADVENT INTERNATIONAL, L.P., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 37,342,526 shares for $7.76 each. As a result, the insider received 289,856,421 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CCC now has a Market Capitalization of 5105842688 and an Enterprise Value of 6035148288. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.38. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.885 whereas that against EBITDA is 28.401.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CCC is 0.66, which has changed by -0.31288344 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CCC has reached a high of $11.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.82%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -11.61%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CCC traded on average about 7.66M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6790280 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 647.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 602.93M. Insiders hold about 5.91% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 102.02% stake in the company. Shares short for CCC as of 1767139200 were 41351501 with a Short Ratio of 5.40, compared to 1764288000 on 36889495. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 41351501 and a Short% of Float of 7.9799999999999995.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (CCC) is currently in the spotlight, with 14.0 analysts actively rating and assessing its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.38 and $0.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.36. EPS for the following year is $0.42, with 14.0 analysts recommending between $0.46 and $0.38.

Revenue Estimates

According to 12 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $275.44M. It ranges from a high estimate of $277.36M to a low estimate of $273.6M. The current estimate, CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $246.46MFor the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $274.93M. There is a high estimate of $279.36M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $273.3M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CCC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.05B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.05B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $944.8MBased on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.16B and the low estimate is $1.14B.