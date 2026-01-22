Financial Fitness Check: Examining Humacyte Inc (HUMA)’s Key Ratios

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

In the latest session, Humacyte Inc (NASDAQ: HUMA) closed at $0.98 down -3.92% from its previous closing price of $1.02. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.92 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8.88 million shares were traded. HUMA stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9581.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Humacyte Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on August 27, 2025, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.50.

H.C. Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on December 20, 2024, while the target price for the stock was revised from $12 to $15.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 19 ’25 when Dougan Brady W sold 1,100,000 shares for $1.63 per share. The transaction valued at 1,793,000 led to the insider holds 591,685 shares of the business.

Dougan Brady W sold 549,360 shares of HUMA for $1,005,329 on Aug 18 ’25. The Director now owns 1,691,685 shares after completing the transaction at $1.83 per share. On Aug 20 ’25, another insider, Dougan Brady W, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 591,685 shares for $1.58 each. As a result, the insider received 934,862 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HUMA now has a Market Capitalization of 189136592 and an Enterprise Value of 215008896. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 120.47. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 136.861 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.209.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HUMA is 1.92, which has changed by -0.7777778 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HUMA has reached a high of $4.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -16.58%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -43.18%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, HUMA has traded an average of 4.71M shares per day and 4795060 over the past ten days. A total of 193.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 163.95M. Insiders hold about 15.05% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 23.95% stake in the company. Shares short for HUMA as of 1767139200 were 36355101 with a Short Ratio of 7.72, compared to 1764288000 on 34652802. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 36355101 and a Short% of Float of 21.059998999999998.

Earnings Estimates

Humacyte Inc (HUMA) is currently under the scrutiny of 4.0 analysts, each contributing to the ongoing evaluation of its stock.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.18 and -$0.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.38. EPS for the following year is -$0.53, with 4.0 analysts recommending between -$0.43 and -$0.67.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.94M. There is a high estimate of $5.85M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.4M.

Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $23.65M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $44.63M and the low estimate is $11.03M.