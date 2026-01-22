Financial Metrics Exploration: Understanding Omeros Corporation (OMER) Through Ratios

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

The closing price of Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER) was $12.08 for the day, down -1.47% from the previous closing price of $12.26. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.22 million shares were traded. OMER stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.6 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.695.

Ratios:

Our analysis of OMER’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.89 and its Current Ratio is at 0.89.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on June 10, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

On December 23, 2024, D. Boral Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $36.

On December 23, 2024, D. Boral Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $36.

On November 14, 2024, Rodman & Renshaw started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $9.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 12 ’26 when Borges David J. sold 30,000 shares for $12.72 per share. The transaction valued at 381,600 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Borges David J. sold 30,000 shares of OMER for $369,315 on Jan 13 ’26. The VP, Finance & CAO now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $12.31 per share. On Jan 13 ’26, another insider, DAVID J BORGES, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 30,000 shares for $12.31 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OMER now has a Market Capitalization of 856477504 and an Enterprise Value of 1183831552.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for OMER is 2.50, which has changed by 0.36071026 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, OMER has reached a high of $17.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.42%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 91.30%.

Shares Statistics:

OMER traded an average of 2.58M shares per day over the past three months and 3465320 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 70.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 68.22M. Insiders hold about 3.78% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.40% stake in the company. Shares short for OMER as of 1767139200 were 13247185 with a Short Ratio of 5.13, compared to 1764288000 on 13350021. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13247185 and a Short% of Float of 19.389999.

Earnings Estimates

. The current assessment of Omeros Corporation (OMER) involves the perspectives of 4.0 analysts closely monitoring its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.59, with high estimates of -$0.59 and low estimates of -$0.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.83 and -$2.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.25. EPS for the following year is $0.49, with 3.0 analysts recommending between $3.86 and -$2.3.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $125.75M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $415.61M and the low estimate is $13.8M.