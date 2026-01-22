Ratio Review: Analyzing Cypherpunk Technologies Inc (CYPH)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Abby Carey

Earnings

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

After finishing at $0.92 in the prior trading day, Cypherpunk Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: CYPH) closed at $0.92, down -0.71%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.71 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.87 million shares were traded. CYPH stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9002.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CYPH by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.21 and its Current Ratio is at 1.21. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for the company, Robert W. Baird on January 29, 2025, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $1.25 from $9 previously.

On June 28, 2024, Rodman & Renshaw started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $8.Rodman & Renshaw initiated its Buy rating on June 28, 2024, with a $8 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 ’25 when Mirabelli Christopher sold 676,319 shares for $3.14 per share. The transaction valued at 2,123,642 led to the insider holds 2,136 shares of the business.

CAVANAUGH JAMES H sold 261,840 shares of CYPH for $822,178 on Nov 17 ’25. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $3.14 per share. On Nov 17 ’25, another insider, ONSI DOUGLAS E, who serves as the CEO,CFO,Pres.,GC,Treas.&Sec. of the company, sold 676,319 shares for $3.14 each. As a result, the insider received 2,123,642 and left with 2,136 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CYPH now has a Market Capitalization of 51842096 and an Enterprise Value of 42194100.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CYPH is -0.15, which has changed by -0.58090913 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CYPH has reached a high of $3.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -34.03%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 45.44%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 25.26M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4295060 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 41.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.60M. Insiders hold about 37.17% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 13.22% stake in the company. Shares short for CYPH as of 1767139200 were 5055828 with a Short Ratio of 0.20, compared to 1764288000 on 3480599. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5055828 and a Short% of Float of 11.560000500000001.

