GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (GEHC)’s Market Momentum: Closing Strong at 81.1, Up 2.88

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

As of close of business last night, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc’s stock clocked out at $81.1, up 2.88% from its previous closing price of $78.83. In other words, the price has increased by $2.88 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.41 million shares were traded. GEHC stock price reached its highest trading level at $81.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $79.2.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GEHC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.17 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 26.39. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.91 and its Current Ratio is at 1.14. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.86.

On October 13, 2025, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $86.

Citigroup Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on October 07, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $83.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 24 ’25 when Kenneth Stacherski bought 4,585 shares for $77.00 per share.

Kenneth Stacherski bought 4,585 shares of GEHC for $361,993 on Oct 27 ’25. On Sep 22 ’25, another insider, Kenneth Stacherski, who serves as the Former Officer of the company, bought 19,524 shares for $74.46 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GEHC now has a Market Capitalization of 37027180544 and an Enterprise Value of 43908800512. As of this moment, GE’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.77, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.40. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.28. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.70. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.169 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.109.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GEHC is 1.24, which has changed by -0.10583031 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GEHC has reached a high of $94.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $57.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.08%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.55%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GEHC traded 3.61M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3764270 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 455.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 454.26M. Insiders hold about 0.28% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.87% stake in the company. Shares short for GEHC as of 1767139200 were 11202509 with a Short Ratio of 3.10, compared to 1764288000 on 11138672. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11202509 and a Short% of Float of 3.25.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 16.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.99, with high estimates of $1.17 and low estimates of $0.9.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.6 and $4.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.55. EPS for the following year is $4.93, with 21.0 analysts recommending between $5.06 and $4.55.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 15 analysts expect revenue to total $5.6B. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.7B to a low estimate of $5.47B. The current estimate, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc’s year-ago sales were $5.32BFor the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.01B. There is a high estimate of $5.12B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.93B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GEHC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $20.63B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $20.4B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $20.52B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $19.67BBased on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $21.41B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $21.71B and the low estimate is $21.13B.

