Trading Day Triumph: DeFi Technologies Inc (DEFT) Ends at $0.95, a 2.08 Surge/Plunge

DeFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: DEFT) closed the day trading at $0.95 up 2.08% from the previous closing price of $0.93. In other words, the price has increased by $2.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.44 million shares were traded. DEFT stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DEFT, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.92 and its Current Ratio is at 0.92. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DEFT now has a Market Capitalization of 392347008 and an Enterprise Value of 262397584. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.23. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.837 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.385.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DEFT is 4.38, which has changed by -0.7161585 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DEFT has reached a high of $4.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -15.16%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -58.21%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DEFT traded about 8.83M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DEFT traded about 5367200 shares per day. A total of 384.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 356.17M. Insiders hold about 7.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.80% stake in the company. Shares short for DEFT as of 1767139200 were 26036715 with a Short Ratio of 3.05, compared to 1764288000 on 24693791.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4.0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.18 and $0.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.12. EPS for the following year is $0.24, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $0.37 and $0.07.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $37.02M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $51.57M to a low estimate of $22.61M. The current estimate, DeFi Technologies Inc’s year-ago sales were $5.71MFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $43.39M. There is a high estimate of $71.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $24.76M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DEFT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $163.52M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $115.27M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $144.21M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $55.21MBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $194.25M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $284.82M and the low estimate is $110.96M.