Market Recap Check: Oportun Financial Corp (OPRT)’s Negative Finish at 4.84, Up/Down -0.21

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

The price of Oportun Financial Corp (NASDAQ: OPRT) closed at $4.84 in the last session, down -0.21% from day before closing price of $4.85. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.72 million shares were traded. OPRT stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.0399 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.74.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at OPRT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 7.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 7.14.

On October 07, 2025, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $6.

On June 12, 2025, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $10.Stephens initiated its Overweight rating on June 12, 2025, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 10 ’25 when Layton Kathleen I. sold 4,214 shares for $6.64 per share. The transaction valued at 27,981 led to the insider holds 159,184 shares of the business.

Layton Kathleen I. bought 4,226 shares of OPRT for $28,067 on Sep 10 ’25. On Sep 04 ’25, another insider, PARKER SCOTT T, who serves as the Former Affiliate of the company, bought 3,417 shares for $6.95 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OPRT now has a Market Capitalization of 213584464 and an Enterprise Value of 2841461504. As of this moment, Oportun’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.35, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.13. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.09. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.56. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.987.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for OPRT is 1.19, which has changed by 0.2729659 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, OPRT has reached a high of $9.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -6.00%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -17.40%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, OPRT traded on average about 391.90K shares per day over the past 3-months and 356820 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 44.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.94M. Insiders hold about 16.29% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.56% stake in the company. Shares short for OPRT as of 1767139200 were 1454377 with a Short Ratio of 3.71, compared to 1764288000 on 1838895. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1454377 and a Short% of Float of 4.0900003.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6.0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.33, with high estimates of $0.43 and low estimates of $0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.45 and $1.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.36. EPS for the following year is $1.54, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $1.85 and $1.26.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $242.64M. It ranges from a high estimate of $243.2M to a low estimate of $241.15M. The current estimate, Oportun Financial Corp’s year-ago sales were $250.9MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $242.73M. There is a high estimate of $249.22M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $236.63M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OPRT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $952.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $950M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $951.59M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1BBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $991.61M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.01B and the low estimate is $981.48M.