Market Insight: Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM)’s Notable Drop%, Closing at $71.32

Earnings

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

In the latest session, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ: SFM) closed at $71.32 down -1.70% from its previous closing price of $72.55. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.70 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5.85 million shares were traded. SFM stock price reached its highest trading level at $73.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $71.06.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 21.33 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.18. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.53 and its Current Ratio is at 1.05. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.18.

On October 13, 2025, RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Sector Perform but kept the price unchanged to $148.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 12 ’25 when Gmelich Alisa sold 3,161 shares for $79.39 per share. The transaction valued at 250,959 led to the insider holds 5,552 shares of the business.

Gmelich Alisa bought 3,161 shares of SFM for $250,959 on Dec 12 ’25. On Dec 03 ’25, another insider, Neal John Scott, who serves as the Chief Merchandising Officer of the company, sold 17,471 shares for $85.20 each. As a result, the insider received 1,488,498 and left with 14,178 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SFM now has a Market Capitalization of 6969830400 and an Enterprise Value of 8480900608. As of this moment, Sprouts’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.81, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.34. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.61. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.84. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.98 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.314.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SFM is 0.77, which has changed by -0.50450754 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SFM has reached a high of $182.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $72.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -11.37%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -44.56%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SFM has traded an average of 2.67M shares per day and 3036740 over the past ten days. A total of 97.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 96.83M. Insiders hold about 0.55% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 103.10% stake in the company. Shares short for SFM as of 1767139200 were 7774412 with a Short Ratio of 2.91, compared to 1764288000 on 7753575. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7774412 and a Short% of Float of 10.7200004.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 12.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.85, with high estimates of $1.9 and low estimates of $1.74.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.29 and $5.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.27. EPS for the following year is $5.79, with 11.0 analysts recommending between $6.01 and $5.5.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.15B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.19B to a low estimate of $2.13B. The current estimate, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc’s year-ago sales were $2BFor the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.42B. There is a high estimate of $2.44B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.4B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SFM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.84B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.79B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.81B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.72BBased on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.69B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.89B and the low estimate is $9.54B.

