Investor’s Delight: Playtika Holding Corp (PLTK) Closes Strong at 3.51, Up 0.86

The closing price of Playtika Holding Corp (NASDAQ: PLTK) was $3.51 for the day, up 0.86% from the previous closing price of $3.48. In other words, the price has increased by $0.86 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.88 million shares were traded. PLTK stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.44.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PLTK’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.06 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.22. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.41 and its Current Ratio is at 1.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on March 26, 2025, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $6.50 from $6 previously.

On February 28, 2025, Robert W. Baird Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $9 to $6.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 27 ’25 when Playtika Holding UK II Ltd sold 389,053 shares for $4.70 per share. The transaction valued at 1,827,538 led to the insider holds 199,510,511 shares of the business.

Playtika Holding UK II Ltd sold 150,869 shares of PLTK for $719,962 on May 28 ’25. The 10% Owner now owns 199,359,642 shares after completing the transaction at $4.77 per share. On May 16 ’25, another insider, Playtika Holding UK II Ltd, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 200,000 shares for $4.96 each. As a result, the insider received 992,820 and left with 199,947,048 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PLTK now has a Market Capitalization of 1319955968 and an Enterprise Value of 3211155968. As of this moment, Playtika’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.18, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.85. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.36. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.48. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.178 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.323.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PLTK is 0.85, which has changed by -0.5126051 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PLTK has reached a high of $7.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -12.00%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -17.31%.

Shares Statistics:

PLTK traded an average of 1.30M shares per day over the past three months and 1223870 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 376.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 76.09M. Insiders hold about 79.77% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.49% stake in the company. Shares short for PLTK as of 1767139200 were 9209001 with a Short Ratio of 7.07, compared to 1764288000 on 8578927. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9209001 and a Short% of Float of 12.04.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2.0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.67 and $0.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.65. EPS for the following year is $0.91, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $0.94 and $0.88.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 11 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $673.4M to a low estimate of $651.11M. The current estimate, Playtika Holding Corp’s year-ago sales were $650.3MFor the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $686.78M. There is a high estimate of $709.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $666.22M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PLTK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.73B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.74B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.55BBased on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.81B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.9B and the low estimate is $2.65B.