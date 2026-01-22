Fermi Inc (FRMI)’s Day in Review: Closing at 9.04, Down by -1.95

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

After finishing at $9.22 in the prior trading day, Fermi Inc (NASDAQ: FRMI) closed at $9.04, down -1.95%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.95 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6.93 million shares were traded. FRMI stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.2692 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.69.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FRMI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.81 and its Current Ratio is at 2.81. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on October 27, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $30.

On October 27, 2025, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $29.

On October 27, 2025, Rothschild & Co Redburn started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $31.Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated its Buy rating on October 27, 2025, with a $31 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FRMI now has a Market Capitalization of 5550789632.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FRMI has reached a high of $36.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -30.00%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -49.21%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 6.55M shares per day over the past 3-months and 7562300 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 574.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 229.21M. Insiders hold about 62.67% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.02% stake in the company.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of Fermi Inc (FRMI) reflects the combined expertise of 1 analysts actively engaged in assessing its market performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.01 and -$0.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.06. EPS for the following year is $0.42, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $0.53 and $0.27.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $732.92M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $771M and the low estimate is $650.6M.

