Market Watch Highlights: Garmin Ltd (GRMN) Ends on an% Upturn Note at 204.57

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Garmin Ltd’s stock clocked out at $204.57, up 1.91% from its previous closing price of $200.73. In other words, the price has increased by $1.91 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.29 million shares were traded. GRMN stock price reached its highest trading level at $206.3 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $201.18.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GRMN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.49 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 29.53. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.23 and its Current Ratio is at 3.31. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

On December 19, 2025, Tigress Financial reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $305 to $310.

Longbow Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on December 03, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $250.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 07 ’26 when Desbois Patrick sold 3,678 shares for $210.40 per share. The transaction valued at 773,868 led to the insider holds 61,798 shares of the business.

Desbois Patrick bought 3,678 shares of GRMN for $773,868 on Jan 07 ’26. On Dec 16 ’25, another insider, PEMBLE CLIFTON A, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 10,431 shares for $206.23 each. As a result, the insider received 2,151,162 and left with 135,180 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GRMN now has a Market Capitalization of 39378489344 and an Enterprise Value of 37004873728. As of this moment, Garmin’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.21, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.27. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.46. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.64. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.33 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.812.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GRMN is 1.01, which has changed by -0.068883955 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GRMN has reached a high of $261.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $169.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.08%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -5.03%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GRMN traded 1.04M shares on average per day over the past three months and 873370 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 192.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 163.29M. Insiders hold about 15.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.94% stake in the company. Shares short for GRMN as of 1767139200 were 3412084 with a Short Ratio of 3.29, compared to 1764288000 on 2880151. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3412084 and a Short% of Float of 2.1.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.6, GRMN has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.45. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.017934538. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.11. The current Payout Ratio is 40.81% for GRMN, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-12-12 with an ex-dividend date of 2026-03-13. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2006-08-16 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Garmin Ltd (GRMN) is currently being evaluated by a team of 7.0 analysts, each contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.72, with high estimates of $1.86 and low estimates of $1.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.3 and $8.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.18. EPS for the following year is $8.72, with 8.0 analysts recommending between $9.25 and $8.29.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $2.01B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.09B to a low estimate of $1.99B. The current estimate, Garmin Ltd’s year-ago sales were $1.82BFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.63B. There is a high estimate of $1.65B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.61B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GRMN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.21B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.11B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.14B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.3BBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.66B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.83B and the low estimate is $7.49B.