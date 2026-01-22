Closing Figures Unveiled: Gibraltar Industries Inc (ROCK) Drop -11.64, Closes at $48.37

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ: ROCK) closed the day trading at $48.37 down -11.64% from the previous closing price of $54.74. In other words, the price has decreased by -$11.64 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.78 million shares were traded. ROCK stock price reached its highest trading level at $50.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $43.29.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ROCK, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.98 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.15. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.48 and its Current Ratio is at 1.79. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 02 ’25 when Nish James B sold 2,670 shares for $57.58 per share. The transaction valued at 153,730 led to the insider holds 13,148 shares of the business.

Nish James B sold 1,172 shares of ROCK for $68,222 on May 05 ’25. The Director now owns 11,976 shares after completing the transaction at $58.21 per share. On May 05 ’25, another insider, Nish James B, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,172 shares for $58.21 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ROCK now has a Market Capitalization of 1428978560 and an Enterprise Value of 1387754624. As of this moment, Gibraltar’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 653.65, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.38. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.33. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.50. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.003 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.11.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ROCK is 1.30, which has changed by -0.10861421 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ROCK has reached a high of $75.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $42.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -6.37%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -17.61%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ROCK traded about 341.34K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ROCK traded about 317370 shares per day. A total of 29.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.24M. Insiders hold about 1.01% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 100.45% stake in the company. Shares short for ROCK as of 1767139200 were 484038 with a Short Ratio of 1.42, compared to 1764288000 on 720826. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 484038 and a Short% of Float of 2.02.

Dividends & Splits

The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.17. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for ROCK, which recently paid a dividend on 2008-12-30 with an ex-dividend date of 2008-12-30. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2004-11-01 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

A detailed examination of Gibraltar Industries Inc (ROCK) is currently in progress, with 2.0 analysts providing valuable insights into its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.94, with high estimates of $1.08 and low estimates of $0.81.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.96 and $3.96 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.96. EPS for the following year is $4.49, with 3.0 analysts recommending between $4.7 and $4.3.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $274.6M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $283.3M to a low estimate of $265.9M. The current estimate, Gibraltar Industries Inc’s year-ago sales were $302.06MFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $272.6M. There is a high estimate of $274.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $270.9M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ROCK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.18B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.15B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.16B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.31BBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.22B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.23B and the low estimate is $1.2B.

