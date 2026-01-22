Market Momentum Report: CyberArk Software Ltd (CYBR)’s Negative Close at 440.32

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

The price of CyberArk Software Ltd (NASDAQ: CYBR) closed at $440.32 in the last session, down -1.45% from day before closing price of $446.8. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.51 million shares were traded. CYBR stock price reached its highest trading level at $448.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $434.64.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CYBR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.14 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 112.09. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.14 and its Current Ratio is at 2.14. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.52.

On October 14, 2025, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $520.

On April 23, 2025, Roth Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $415.Roth Capital initiated its Buy rating on April 23, 2025, with a $415 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 15 ’26 when MARIA EDUARDA SAMPAIO CAMACHO bought 2,299 shares for $463.28 per share.

EHUD MOKADY bought 1,405 shares of CYBR for $643,706 on Dec 15 ’25. On Dec 11 ’25, another insider, VINCENT GOH, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 5,162 shares for $462.02 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CYBR now has a Market Capitalization of 22226012160 and an Enterprise Value of 21957558272. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.22. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 17.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.50. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 16.853 whereas that against EBITDA is 2463.819.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CYBR is 0.91, which has changed by 0.24481094 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CYBR has reached a high of $526.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $288.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.60%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.72%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CYBR traded on average about 531.39K shares per day over the past 3-months and 453990 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 50.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.45M. Insiders hold about 0.05% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CYBR as of 1767139200 were 2713153 with a Short Ratio of 5.11, compared to 1764288000 on 1882615. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2713153 and a Short% of Float of 5.38.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of CyberArk Software Ltd (CYBR) is currently drawing attention from 30.0 analysts actively involved in the ongoing evaluation and rating process.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.13, with high estimates of $1.34 and low estimates of $0.92.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.48 and $3.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.01. EPS for the following year is $4.92, with 32.0 analysts recommending between $5.92 and $4.42.

Revenue Estimates

According to 28 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $362.94M. It ranges from a high estimate of $384.32M to a low estimate of $342.6M. The current estimate, CyberArk Software Ltd’s year-ago sales were $314.38MFor the next quarter, 28 analysts are estimating revenue of $371.37M. There is a high estimate of $383.09M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $351.5M.

A total of 28 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CYBR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.37B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.32B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.34B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1BBased on 34 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.59B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.66B and the low estimate is $1.54B.