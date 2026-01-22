Stock Surge: Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (PHAT) Closes at $13.61, Marking a -3.82 Increase/Decrease

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

In the latest session, Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PHAT) closed at $13.61 down -3.82% from its previous closing price of $14.15. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.82 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.6 million shares were traded. PHAT stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.225.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.19 and its Current Ratio is at 2.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Raymond James on December 12, 2025, initiated with a Strong Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $28.

On December 09, 2025, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $16.

On February 14, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $23.Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its Overweight rating on February 14, 2025, with a $23 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 03 ’25 when Breedlove Robert Charles sold 524 shares for $13.51 per share. The transaction valued at 7,079 led to the insider holds 47,407 shares of the business.

Breedlove Robert Charles sold 461 shares of PHAT for $5,573 on Sep 05 ’25. The Principal Accounting Officer now owns 47,931 shares after completing the transaction at $12.09 per share. On Jul 16 ’25, another insider, Breedlove Robert Charles, who serves as the Principal Accounting Officer of the company, sold 1,692 shares for $8.36 each. As a result, the insider received 14,152 and left with 48,392 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PHAT now has a Market Capitalization of 1061762880 and an Enterprise Value of 1416172928. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.24. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.621 whereas that against EBITDA is -6.656.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PHAT is 0.54, which has changed by 0.9735007 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PHAT has reached a high of $18.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -11.01%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.58%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PHAT has traded an average of 1.04M shares per day and 1763610 over the past ten days. A total of 71.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.46M. Insiders hold about 41.94% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.28% stake in the company. Shares short for PHAT as of 1767139200 were 10780383 with a Short Ratio of 10.32, compared to 1764288000 on 12739028. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10780383 and a Short% of Float of 24.98.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating of Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (PHAT) is currently shaped by the ongoing analysis conducted by 5.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.27, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.08 and -$3.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.33. EPS for the following year is -$0.11, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $0.4 and -$1.07.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $57.37M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $57.84M to a low estimate of $57M. The current estimate, Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc’s year-ago sales were $29.66MFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $59.63M. There is a high estimate of $66.89M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $55.6M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PHAT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $175.37M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $174M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $174.82M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $55.25MBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $316.27M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $334M and the low estimate is $290M.