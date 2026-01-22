Analytical Lens: Exploring KKR & Co. Inc (KKR)’s Financial Story Through Ratios

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

The closing price of KKR & Co. Inc (NYSE: KKR) was $124.33 for the day, up 1.16% from the previous closing price of $122.9. In other words, the price has increased by $1.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.83 million shares were traded. KKR stock price reached its highest trading level at $125.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $123.28.

Ratios:

Our analysis of KKR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.84 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.33. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.84 and its Current Ratio is at 5.84. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.84 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.82.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 22 ’25 when KKR Group Partnership L.P. sold 14,745,000 shares for $28.78 per share. The transaction valued at 424,390,590 led to the insider holds 62,351,337 shares of the business.

ROBERTS GEORGE R sold 809,906 shares of KKR for $116,828,940 on Aug 07 ’25. The Co-Executive Chairman now owns 81,361,978 shares after completing the transaction at $144.25 per share. On Aug 07 ’25, another insider, ROBERTS GEORGE R, who serves as the insider of the company, bought 809,906 shares for $144.56 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KKR now has a Market Capitalization of 115119882240 and an Enterprise Value of 168969125888. As of this moment, KKR’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 52.97, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.55. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.95. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.07. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.596.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for KKR is 1.99, which has changed by -0.25668317 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, KKR has reached a high of $170.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $86.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.56%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -3.12%.

Shares Statistics:

KKR traded an average of 4.26M shares per day over the past three months and 4162070 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 890.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 685.68M. Insiders hold about 23.07% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.59% stake in the company. Shares short for KKR as of 1767139200 were 10437029 with a Short Ratio of 2.45, compared to 1764288000 on 11065908. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10437029 and a Short% of Float of 1.53.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.73, KKR has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.73. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0059397887. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.86.

Earnings Estimates

KKR & Co. Inc (KKR) is presently subject to a detailed evaluation by 16.0 analysts, each offering their unique perspectives on its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.48, with high estimates of $1.6 and low estimates of $1.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.25 and $4.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.0. EPS for the following year is $6.73, with 19.0 analysts recommending between $7.12 and $6.15.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.44B to a low estimate of $1.59B. The current estimate, KKR & Co. Inc’s year-ago sales were $2.04BFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.32B. There is a high estimate of $2.53B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.16B.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KKR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.39B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.57B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.87B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.12BBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.64B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.54B and the low estimate is $9.62B.

