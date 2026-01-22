Balance Sheet Breakdown: Ascent Solar Technologies Inc (ASTI)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

Nora Barnes

Earnings

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

After finishing at $4.5 in the prior trading day, Ascent Solar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: ASTI) closed at $4.45, down -1.11%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.34 million shares were traded. ASTI stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.968 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.12.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ASTI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.03 and its Current Ratio is at 1.23. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.37.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 30 ’25 when Forrest Reynolds T. sold 521 shares for $4.62 per share. The transaction valued at 2,407 led to the insider holds 312 shares of the business.

Forrest T. Reynolds bought 521 shares of ASTI for $1,860 on Dec 29 ’25. On Dec 23 ’25, another insider, Forrest Reynolds T., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 38,827 shares for $5.08 each. As a result, the insider received 197,241 and left with 833 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ASTI now has a Market Capitalization of 20969356 and an Enterprise Value of 15004145. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 349.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.84. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 245.43 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.092.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ASTI is 1.41, which has changed by 0.590106 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ASTI has reached a high of $7.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 43.81%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 101.32%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.68M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2305970 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 4.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.71M. Insiders hold about 0.15% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.79% stake in the company. Shares short for ASTI as of 1767139200 were 914037 with a Short Ratio of 0.55, compared to 1764288000 on 216653. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 914037 and a Short% of Float of 21.049999.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.