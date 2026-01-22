Balance Sheet Breakdown: Ascent Solar Technologies Inc (ASTI)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

After finishing at $4.5 in the prior trading day, Ascent Solar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: ASTI) closed at $4.45, down -1.11%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.34 million shares were traded. ASTI stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.968 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.12.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ASTI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.03 and its Current Ratio is at 1.23. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.37.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 30 ’25 when Forrest Reynolds T. sold 521 shares for $4.62 per share. The transaction valued at 2,407 led to the insider holds 312 shares of the business.

Forrest T. Reynolds bought 521 shares of ASTI for $1,860 on Dec 29 ’25. On Dec 23 ’25, another insider, Forrest Reynolds T., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 38,827 shares for $5.08 each. As a result, the insider received 197,241 and left with 833 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ASTI now has a Market Capitalization of 20969356 and an Enterprise Value of 15004145. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 349.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.84. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 245.43 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.092.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ASTI is 1.41, which has changed by 0.590106 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ASTI has reached a high of $7.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 43.81%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 101.32%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.68M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2305970 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 4.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.71M. Insiders hold about 0.15% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.79% stake in the company. Shares short for ASTI as of 1767139200 were 914037 with a Short Ratio of 0.55, compared to 1764288000 on 216653. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 914037 and a Short% of Float of 21.049999.